Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Market Global Trends and Insights 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment investments from 2020 till 2025

The global peripheral vascular devices and equipment market was valued at about $5.34 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $6.22 billion at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2022.

In 2018, North America was the largest region in the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023, followed by Western Europe.

The peripheral vascular devices and equipment market is driven by the rising number of people with peripheral artery diseases. Peripheral artery diseases are caused when arteries in the human body are blocked by plaque consisting of fats, cholestrol and other substances restricting their blood flow to important organs. The number of peripheral artery disease cases has increased from 395 million in women and 265 million in men in 1990, to 695 million in women and 506 million in men in 2016. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 8.5 million people in the USA are suffering from peripheral artery diseases, of which 12-20% are aged above 60 years.

Stringent approval processes, product recalls and failures acts as a restraint to the peripheral vascular devices and equipment market. Product recalls and failures potentially affect the brand image of the companies within this market. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a product recall is made to perform corrective actions or prevent hazardous effects to patients. For instance, in March 2019, Medtronic recalled its pulmonary vein ablation catheter to update its instructions for reducing the potential for phrenic nerve injury. To reduce incidences associated with the peripheral devices and ensure that the devices are safe and have least adverse reactions, FDA is restricting devices for use, sending field safety notices and making product recalls to correct the devices. These stringent approval processes and regulatory policies may impact the peripheral devices and equipment market.

Major players in the market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Cook group, Angiomed GmbH & Co. and Medizintechnik KG.

