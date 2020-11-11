Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Global Demand Growth Analysis 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment investments from 2020 till 2025

The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market was valued at about $2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.9 billion at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2022.

The increasing prevalence of arthritis is driving the need for arthroscopy devices. Sedentary lifestyle of the people has led to an increase in the number of people suffering from arthritis. The National Arthritis Prevalence Projections stated that arthritis is expected to increase with the aging population, thereby increasing the demand for arthroscopic devices. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 54.4 million adults in the USA were diagnosed with arthritis and the number is predicted to reach 78.4 million by 2040.

Rise in product recalls is one of the restraints for the Arthroscopy Treatment Devices and Equipment market. Product recall is a process of retrieving all faulty and defective products that have been sold or are available in the market. When a company recalls a product from the market, the company baers all the cost of fixing the defective product and cost of replacement. This replacement cost for large number of products can go up to multi-million dollars, restraining the growth of the company and for the whole market as well. For example, in the year 2017, Windstone Medical Packaging recalled its cover light handle disposable gloves of AMS kits as the gloves contained splits and punctures holes.

Major players in the market are Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConMed Corporation, Stryker and Medtronic.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

