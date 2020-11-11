Demand for Dry Powder Inhaler Devices to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

With the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and respiratory infections, the demand for respiratory inhaler medications has increased significantly in recent years. Leading players in the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market are noticing the growing need for inhaled medication and drugs and increasing their focus on bolstering innovation in respiratory delivery of biologic.

Furthermore, in order to improve the effectiveness of respiratory treatment, leading stakeholders in the market are introducing inhalation technology integrated in Dry Powder Inhaler Devices. In the coming years, smart Dry Powder Inhaler Devices are expected to enjoy immense success in the healthcare wing of respiratory health management, as patients will continue to incline towards more reliable, preventive, and tech-driven inhalers.

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market between 2015 and 2025. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% during the projected period. This study demonstrates market dynamics and trends in all seven regions that influence the current environment and future status of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market over the forecast period.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of This [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-493

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report examines the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into developments in the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market that are significantly transforming global businesses and enterprises. Increasing prevalence of asthma, COPD and other respiratory diseases coupled with rising awareness is predicted to increase usages of Dry Powder Inhaler Devices worldwide. This is expected to bolster growth of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market over the next five to six years. Increasing demand for inhalation Dry Powder Inhaler Devices for controlling asthma and other respiratory disease, especially among children and elderly population, is expected to drive growth of Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market during the forecast period. Companies are focusing on regions and sections where prevalence of asthma, and chronic lung disease are increasing such as Asia Pacific and MEA.

The Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market report begins with an overview of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market in terms of value. This section includes FMI analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints and opportunity, which are factors influencing growth of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The global Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market is segmented on the basis of products type into dry powder inhaler (DPI), metered dose inhaler (MDI) and nebuliser. Nebuliser is further sub-segmented into compressed air nebuliser, ultrasonic nebuliser and mesh nebuliser. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity and BPS analysis.

The next section of the report highlights Dry Powder Inhaler Devices adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The above sections – by product type and region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the forecast period.

To ascertain Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market size, we have also considered revenue generated by manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and the economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market.

The Dry Powder Inhaler Devices segments in terms of product and regions are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for dry powder inhaler, metered dose inhaler and nebuliser across the globe in the near future, Future Market Insights developed the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market ‘Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, Dry Powder Inhaler Devices ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain of the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are Dry Powder Inhaler Devices manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and successes in Dry Powder Inhaler Devices marketplace.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Dry Powder Inhaler Devices market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include AstraZeneca, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cipla Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V., PARI Medical Holding and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Dry Powder Inhaler Metered Dose Inhaler Nebulizer Ultrasonic Nebulizer Compressed Air Nebulizer Mesh Nebulizer

By Disease Indication Asthma COPD Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Others Respiratory Disease

By Technology Manually Operated Inhaler Devices Digitally Operated Inhaler Devices



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe EU5 Nordics BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Turkey Rest of MEA



Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Trends

Request To Browse Full Table of Content, Figure And Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-493

Key Companies