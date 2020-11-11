US Facade Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast 2019-2025

The US facade market is estimated to grow modestly at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period. The country performs favorably in terms of the development of innovative solutions and the adoption of advanced technologies, particularly due to high disposable income. The construction industry is one of the major contributors to the US economy, as per the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). It comprises over 680,000 employers with over 7 million employees in the construction industry. The infrastructure investment is further anticipated to increase due to growth in the construction activities seen in the recent past.

Building facade inspection programs are mandated in several states of the US, in order to proactively identify unsafe conditions, which at a later stage could present a risk of causing damage or injury to the people or property. However, the US has a stronghold on the deployment of effective and innovative solutions across every sector, which overcomes the hurdles in the progress of the industry, including the construction industry. There is an increasing trend for the deployment of double-skin facades (DSF) in the US for commercial buildings, majorly due to the divergence of approaches related to scale. Many designs can be separated into modular systems or a single multi-story cavity. In the US, the applications of double-skin facades include educational institutions and residential high-rises. The Occidental Chemical Center (1981) building in Niagara Falls, New York is widely recognized as the first modern double-skin facade in the US.

The US Botanic Garden (USBG) and Architect of the Capitol (AOC) are planning to restore the roof of the historic USBG Conservatory and deteriorating stone facade. The USBG Conservatory contains two courtyard gardens and around 10 garden rooms under glass, which measures to around 28,944 square feet of space. The USBG is regarded as one of the most visited public gardens in the US, which welcomes over 1.2 million visitors annually.

