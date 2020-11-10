The global Automatic License Plate Recognition (ANPR) System market size is expected to grow at a market growth of 9.6% CAGR over the forecast period. Automatic License Plate Recognition (ANPR) is a technology that uses optical character recognition in images to read vehicle registration plates. ANPR can be used to store images captured by the camera and text on license plates, some can be configured to store a picture of the driver. ANPR benefits include: Identification of potential threats, cost-effective, enhanced security, ticketless, barrier-free systems, vehicle location and crime prevention, vehicle tax evasion detection, business access management.
The following players are covered in this report:
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG
- Conduent
- Q-Free ASA
- Siemens AG
- Genetec
- Neology
- Bosch Security Systems GmbH
- Tattile
- TagMaster North America
- NDI Recognition Systems
- Euro Car Parks Limited
- Quercus Technologies
- Vigilant Solutions
- Elsag North America
- ARH
- Digital Recognition System
- Beltech
ANPR System Market segmentation by Type
- Fixed
- Mobile
- Portable
ANPR System Market segmentation by Application
- Traffic Management
- Law Enforcement
- Electronic Toll Collection
- Parking Management
Scope of the Report
The research study analyses the global LTE IOT industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Key Questions Answered by ANPR System Market Report
1. What was the ANPR System Market size in 2018 and 2019; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2019-2025).
2. What will be the CAGR of ANPR System Market during the forecast period (2019-2025)?
3. Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2019-2025).
4. Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the ANPR System Market was the market leader in 2018?
5. Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
