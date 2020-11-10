India Organic Personal Care Products Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Size, Shares, Growth Rate, Consumer Trends, Demands, Applications & Sales Volume – Dabur, Emami, Himalaya, Jovees Herbal Care, Lotus Herbals

This research report presents a comprehensive overview on the India Organic Personal Care Products market, further presents an analysis on its products and services in the market and the leading companies operating in the Organic Personal Care Products industry. You will also find many facts & figures and statistics related to the India Organic Personal Care Products market.

The research report widely covers the business profiles of all the key players that operate in the India Organic Personal Care Products market. These companies have been thoroughly profiled and the report contains information on their growth projections, development prospects, their business strategies, sales data, and their current business revenue, to the expected revenue. Based on the report, you can understand what the leading players are planning to do in the next 5 years, and this data will help you to make important business decisions. Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Bio Veda Action Research Private Limited, Forest Essentials Private Limited, Jovees Herbal Care India Limited and more – all the top companies operating in the India Organic Personal Care Products market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

The trend of using organic products has caught on following the growing awareness about the side effects of harmful chemicals. The demand for organic personal care products, made of naturally sourced ingredients like herbal and floral extracts, without any chemical intervention, has thus increased among people, in recent years.

Market insights:

Exposure to high levels of air pollution, dust, excessive sunlight, and long hours in air-conditioned environments often causes skin and hair problems. Often, chemical-based personal care products, used to treat these problems, result in side effects like skin rashes, itchy scalp and other forms of irritation on skin, scalp and body. Therefore, the demand for organic personal care products has picked up. It is expected that the organic personal care products market in India will reach INR 146.14 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~17.81% during the 2019-2024 period.

Market segment insights:

Product type-wise segmentation:

Based on product type, the organic personal care market in India is segmented into skin care, hair care, color cosmetic, and oral care products. Among these, the organic skin care products segment accounted for ~32% of the overall revenue of the organic personal care market in 2018, followed by the hair care (~30%), and color cosmetics (~23%) segments.

Get a Sample Report PDF with TOC & List of Figures @ https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/85712

Product benefit-wise segmentation:

Based on the benefits obtained from the products, the organic personal care market is segmented into problem solution, enhancement and maintenance products. In 2018, the organic personal care products offering maintenance benefits held the largest market share (~38%), with most demands coming from the sates of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

Key growth drivers of the market:

People have become aware of the harmful effects of chemicals like parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol and formaldehyde, which are used in personal care products. As a result, consumers are preferring products made of herbal and organic ingredients over conventional personal care products.

Key deterrents to the growth of the market:

• Organic personal care products are devoid of preservatives like paraben and therefore have shorter shelf life than their conventional counterparts. Hence, Indian consumers prefer buying conventional personal care products of popular brands with greater shelf lives which would last long. This is a major challenge for the growth of the organic personal care products market in India.

• Products of major players in the market like Lotus Herbals, Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials and Jovees Herbals are on the expensive side. Also, start-ups entering the market offer luxury organic personal care products at premium price ranges. Indian consumers are mostly price-sensitive, and those belonging to the middle and low income group can hardly afford expensive organic products. Instead, they make use of homemade besan, haldi or neem pastes in their beauty and personal care regime. This in turn limits the sale of organic personal care products, impeding market growth.

Companies covered:

• Dabur India Limited

• Emami Limited

• Bio Veda Action Research Private Limited

• Forest Essentials Private Limited

• Jovees Herbal Care India Limited

• Kama Ayurveda Private Limited

• Lotus Herbals Private Limited

• Patanjali Ayurved Limited

• Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• Honasa Consumer Private Limited

• Juicy Chemistry Private Limited

• Soulflower India Private Limited

With this research report, you can get an insightful view of the India Organic Personal Care Products market. So, if you are looking to make smart investments, you will be at an advantage with all the relevant data at your fingertips. This report also contains market analysis, growth analysis, and competitive landscape report, so if you are looking to start your own business in the India Organic Personal Care Products market, you can use this report to assess business opportunities and make business strategies.

This market research report has been prepared by the best researchers and authors of the research & development industry. They are qualified and have years of experience conducting detailed research. Market Research Port has many protocols in place to ensure that the reports are fact-checked before they are published and sold. At Market Research Port, we have exclusive tie-ups with some of the best research authors and bring to you only the finest reports at the most affordable prices. To Purchase the research report on India Organic Personal Care Products market, Get in touch with us today.

Explore Complete Research Report Here @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/organic-personal-care-products-market-in-india-2019/85712

Key Points from the Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. India organic personal care products market size and growth forecast (2018-2024)

4.2. Porter’s five forces analysis

Chapter 5: Market segmentation

5.1. Organic personal care products segmentation – based on types

5.2. Share of organic personal care products based on benefits

5.3. Share of organic personal care products based on consumer preference – top 16 states

Chapter 6: Market influencers

6.1. Key growth drivers of the market

6.2. Key deterrents to the growth of the market

Chapter 7: Market trends

Chapter 8: Competitive landscape

8.1. Competitive benchmarking

8.2. Dabur India Limited

– Company information

– Products/services

– Business description

– Key people

– Key business segments

– Key geographical segments

– Financial snapshot

– Key financial performance indicator

– Key ratios

Note: Similar information covered for all other public companies. Private companies’ data given on best effort basis.

8.3. Emami Limited

8.4. Bio Veda Action Research Private Limited

8.5. Forest Essentials Private Limited

8.6. Jovees Herbal Care India Limited

8.7. Kama Ayurveda Private Limited

8.8. Lotus Herbals Private Limited

8.9. Patanjali Ayurved Limited

8.10. Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited

8.11. The Himalaya Drug Company

8.12. Honasa Consumer Private Limited

8.13. Juicy Chemistry Private Limited

8.14. Soulflower India Private Limited

Chapter 9: Product launches

Chapter 10: Appendix

10.1. Research methodology

10.2. About Netscribes

10.3. Disclaimer

BUY Single User License Report Copy at USD950 @ https://marketresearchport.com/buynow.php?reportid=85712&licensetype=Single

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report resellers in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://marketresearchport.com/