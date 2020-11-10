European Peptide Therapeutics Market Growth, Size, Share, Industry Report and Forecast to 2025

The European peptide therapeutics market will see a considerable growth of 4.3% during the forecast period. The region has a significant presence of peptide therapeutics industry players, with extensive R&D in the market. With the increase in the number of cases of cancer in the region, the demand for proper treatment and availability of drugs is expected to rise; thereby, augmenting the growth of peptide therapeutics for cancer treatment.

Moreover, well-developed healthcare infrastructure is also estimated to surge the adoption of various healthcare facilities in the region. Further, the surging need for early disease diagnosis in the region is supporting the growth of the peptide therapeutics market.

Another factor that encourages the growth of the market includes the rising mortality rate from respiratory disorders across the region. As per the Organization For Economic Co-Operation and Development, the self-reported COPD and asthma rates were 4.0% and 6.1% respectively in European Union countries.

Moreover, it has been found that the prevalence rate of diseases is higher in women as compared to men. As per the OECD 2019, respiratory diseases are a major cause of death accounting for 10% of deaths across all OECD countries. COPD accounted for 4% of all deaths globally. Smoking is the main factor that leads to COPD, and occupational exposure to dust, fumes, and chemicals, and air pollution, in general, are also important risk factors. Thus, rising mortalities due to respiratory disorders create a scope for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

European Peptide Therapeutics Market – Segmentation

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Application

Cancer

Metabolic Disorder

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Central Nervous System Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others (Kidney Disorder and Autoimmune Disorder)

European Peptide Therapeutics Market – Segmentation by Geography

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

AstraZeneca PLC

BachemHolding AG

CordenPharmaInternational GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

