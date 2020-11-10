Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market Insights 2020 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Industry Overview, Competitive Players & Forecast 2026 | AUDI AG, Baidu, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Delphi

Global autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $495.49 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 24.4%. The annual shipment of autonomous vehicle will grow to 18.19 million units in 2030 with a 2020-2030 CAGR of 26.5% in global market.

Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market report includes a survey, which explains value chain structure, industrial outlook, regional analysis, applications, market size, share, and forecast. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak influencing the growth of the market globally. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the research report. The Autonomous Vehicle (AV) market provides an overall analysis of the market based on types, applications, regional analysis, and for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The reports also include investment opportunities and probable threats in the market based on an intelligent analysis. This report focuses on the Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market trends, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key end-user industries, and market-leading players. The objectives of the study are to present the key developments of the market across the globe. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Top Leading players of Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market Covered In The Report:

AUDI AG

Baidu

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Delphi

FCA Italy S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

MAN SE

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox Inc.



Key Market Segmentation of Autonomous Vehicle (AV):

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•Hardware

•Software

•Service

Based on automation level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn), average selling price, and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

•Level 2 (Partial Automation)

•Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

•Level 4 (High Automation)

•Level 5 (Full Automation)

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

•Car/Robo-taxi

•Van/Shuttle

Commercial Vehicles

•Self-driving Trucks

•Self-driving Buses

Based on power, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•Electric Cell

•Fuel Cell

•Hybrid

Based on ADAS Feature, the global ADAS System market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•Lane Assist (LA)

•Crash Warning System (CWS)

•Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

•Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

•Smart Park Assist (SPA)

•Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

•Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

•Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

•Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Based on Vehicle Ownership, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

•Private Vehicles

•Shared Vehicles

Key geographies mentioned in this report include:

North America (U.S and Canada and the rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Factors such as industry value chain, key consumption trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending capacity analysis, market expansion rate, etc. The report also incorporates premium quality data figures associated with financial figures of the industry including market size (in USD), expected market size growth (in percentage), sales data, revenue figures and more. This might enable readers to reach quicker decisions with data and insights at hand.

Buy Full Report Now @

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/AnT/global-autonomous-vehicle-av-market/QBI-GMD-AnT-655617/

(A free report data (as a form of Excel Datasheet) will also be provided upon request along with a new purchase.)

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Autonomous Vehicle (AV) market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Autonomous Vehicle (AV) market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global Autonomous Vehicle (AV) market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Contact Us:

Web:www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:[email protected]

Ph: US – +13393375221

Follow Us @

LinkedIn

Twitter

Note: In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.