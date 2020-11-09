Global Utility Management System Market to 2019 | Investment Analysis, Market Overview and Industry Insights | By Reportsweb.com

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A utility management system is the solution that manages the utilities effectively, it includes, smart gas management, smart water management, smart grid management. The advent of smart cities and smart grids is the major driver for the growth of the utility management system market. Moreover, increasing use of emerging innovative solutions such as smart meters and increasing investments in digital infrastructure are also fueling the growth of the utility management system market.

Growing investment in the smart grid, increasing up-gradation of aging utility infrastructure, and the need to manage resources efficiently are the significant factors booming the growth of the utility management system market. Rising concerns about environmental protection and increasing the adoption of smart grid technology to improve efficiency in energy conservation and consumption are boosting the growth of the utility management system market. Further, growing energy demand across the globe, increased distributed energy resources, and requirements for efficient and reliable power are expected to fuel the utility management system market growth during the forecast period.

Utility Management System Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Atos SE,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

General Electric Company,

Honeywell International Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Itron Inc.,

Landis+Gyr,

Oracle Corporation,

Schneider electric,

Siemens AG

By Types, the Utility Management System Market can be Split into:

Device

Solution

Services

By Applications, the Utility Management System Market can be Split into:

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Utility Management System Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Utility Management System Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Utility Management System Segment by Type

Global Utility Management System by Company

3.1 Global Utility Management System Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Utility Management System Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Utility Management System Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Utility Management System Revenue Market Share by Company

Utility Management System by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Utility Management System Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

