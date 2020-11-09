Data Masking Market 2020 Precise Outlook (CAGR 13.69%) – IBM Corporation, CA Technologies Inc., Informatica LLC, Oracle Corporation, Delphix

The Data Masking Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Masking.

The Data Masking Market was valued at USD 483.90 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1044.93 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.69% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Masking Market: IBM Corporation, CA Technologies Inc., Informatica LLC, Oracle Corporation, Delphix, and others.

Data masking is the process of transforming confidential data elements, such as trade secrets and personally identifying information (PII) systematically into realistic but fictionalized values. Owing to the rising incidences of these data breaches, data masking has become a necessity in the cyber security scenario. Besides this, the dynamic data masking helps to protect sensitive and personal data, while supporting outsourcing, offshoring, and cloud-based initiatives. Dynamic data masking helps to analyze big data without interrupting their regular operations, which are required for the business. Organizations mostly prefer dynamic data masking technology for analysis and testing of data.

The Healthcare Industry to Witness a Significant Growth:

– The healthcare industry is one of the industries, which was impacted badly by the data breaching in 2018. According to Gemalto, healthcare industry continues to lead in the number of incidents (27%).

– The healthcare industry uses information technology, to support both doctors and patients and to improve the delivery of healthcare services. The use of electronic health record (EHR), where patient information, including protected health information, is stored, is widely used in the healthcare industry. Moreover, hospital administrative and financial staff uses a myriad of other applications to monitor hospital performance, in terms of financial efficiency and treatment success rates. In addition to that, patients use lots of different apps to communicate with doctors via mobile and wireless technologies.

– One of the largest healthcare data breaches reported so far in 2018 was Morrisville, NC-based AccuDoc Solutions, a billing company that operates the online payment system, discovered that some of its databases had been compromised between September 22 and September 29, 2018.

– Such incidents have created a path for data masking market, where the need for data security is vital. This has created a way for the data masking making necessary for the healthcare industry to implement data masking to avoid further loss.

Industry Latest Development:

February 2019 – Informatica acquired AllSight an AI-enabled customer insights startup. With the AllSight acquisition, Informatica accelerated its data hub strategy. Using a data hub for customer engagement, enterprises can create a relationship between master, transaction, interaction, and reference data to discover rich, personalized behavioral insights. These insights can be used across the enterprise to connect omnichannel customer interactions in real time and ensure the delivery of the next best action. The new solution automates and simplifies profile and relationship unification, and scales AI across transactions and interactions in structured and unstructured data sources.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Masking Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

