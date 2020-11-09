Data Lakes Market Overview, Trends and Global Forecast till 2025 | Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, SAP SE

The Data Lakes Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Lakes.

The Data Lakes Market was valued at USD 3.74 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 17.60 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.9% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Lakes Market: Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, Teradata Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Solix Technologies Inc., Informatica Corporation, Dell EMC, Snowflake Computing Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, and others.

– The speed of data retrieval is better for data lakes compared to data warehouses. According to OReilly Data Scientist Salary Survey, one-third of the data scientists spend time for doing basic operations such as necessary extraction/transformation/load (ETL), data cleaning, and basic data exploration rather than real analytics or data modeling which reduces the efficiency of the process. The growing use of IoT in many offices and informal spaces has further emphasized in need for data lakes for quicker and efficient manipulation of data.

– The adoption of IoT device is taking place at a rapid pace. Government initiatives across the globe like building smart cities are also supporting their deployment. The proliferation of Data due to the Adoption of IoT is driving the market growth for data lakes market.

Banking Sector is Expected to Grow Significantly:

– Banks have been increasing the use of data lakes to integrate data across various domains to create a central database. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has been implementing a project to aggregate all the data ponds across its domains to create a central data lake for the banking operations which will allow the bank to shift from the typically used data warehouse architecture.

– Banks are investing in data engineers to provide more responsive data lakes to tackle consumer requirements and also been trying to increase the utility of data for on the go solutions. State Bank of India (SBI) has been providing data lakes, apart from the typically used data warehouse, to bank executives, deputy managing director, and chief information to deliver on the go analytics.

– The rise in digital payments by the consumers globally is boosting the amount of data stored with banks with each transaction. Hence, opportunities for big-data analytics is growing.

– The deployment of data lakes in banking sector breaks down the number of silos. Storing data in a centrally managed infrastructure like Apache Hadoop based data lake infrastructure helps cut down the number of information silos in an organization making data accessible to users across the enterprise.

Industry Latest Development:

April 2019 – Temenos, the banking software company launched Temenos Data Lake and is first to market with a robust, productized data lake that integrates big data analytics into its banking software. Temenos Data Lake claims to deliver out-of-the-box data integration, preparation, and optimization to power AI-driven banking applications.

January 2019 – Tata Consultancy Services, a global IT service, consulting, and business solutions organization, entered the market with its data lakes solutions for Business on AWS Marketplace. The newly launched software captures and manages all types of data in a central Hadoop repository.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Lakes Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

