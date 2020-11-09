AI in Fintech Market Disclosing Latest Trend, Developments and Technology Advancements – 2025

AI in Fintech Market – Size, Status and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Global AI in Fintech Market analyses the impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on the AI in Fintech covering the supply chain analysis, assessment of the impact the AI in Fintech market size and the subsequent growth rate in multiple business scenarios. The AI in Fintech market report gives the comprehensive outlook on AI in Fintech options across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). This report on AI in Fintech market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions. This report studies AI in Fintech market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future market opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market.

The global AI in Fintech market was estimated at USD 6.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.60 billion by 2025. The market is also expected to witness a CAGR of 23.37% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies : IBM Corporation (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis), Microsoft, Google, Salesforce.com, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Intel Corporation, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., ComplyAdvantage, SAMSUNG

Artificial Intelligence improves results by applying methods derived from the aspects of human intelligence but beyond human scale. The computational arms race since the past few years has revolutionized the fintech companies. Further, data and the near-endless amounts of information are transforming AI to unprecedented levels where smart contracts will merely continue the market trend

– Increasing demand for process automation among financial organizations? is driving the market. Process automation is one of the major drivers of artificial intelligence in financial organizations. However, it is further evolving into cognitive process automation, where AI systems can perform even more complex automation processes.? For instance, in May 2020, Traydstream, a FinTech that scans trade documents with artificial intelligence (AI), partnered with Infosys Finacle to implement blockchain technology and further automate trade finance. The partnership will allow Finacle’s blockchain tech, called Finacle TradeConnect, to be integrated with Traydstream’s platform, which uses AI to scan documents and cut down the time it takes to check on rules or regulations in trade, where mistakes can be costly and time-consuming to correct.?

Key Market Trends

Quantitative and Asset Management? to Witness Significant Growth

– Fintech has been undergoing a continued evolution in the landscape of investment management. Advanced technology and solution adoption, including the use of big data, AI, and machine learning (ML) to help the businesses in evaluating investment opportunities, optimizing their investment portfolios, and mitigating the associated risks have been clinical in the technology adoption.

– The investment advisory services, for instance, are undergoing radical changes with the growth and evolution of automated wealth advisers. These advisers have the capabilities to assist the investors without the intervention of a human adviser, and can also be used in combination with a human adviser. It extends the ability to provide tailored, actionable advice to its investors with ease of access, at a partially lower cost.?

– Further, in the area of financial record keeping, blockchain, and distributed ledger technology are augmenting the AI adoption by creating new ways to record, track, and store transactions for financial assets. For instance, Sentifi, a Swiss Fintech company established in 2012, uses AI and ML to enable investors and other financial market stakeholders to tap into the online available financial intelligence of millions of persons and organizations.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global AI in Fintech Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team..

