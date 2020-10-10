Casualty Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | State Farm, Berkshire Hathaway, AXA

The global casualty insurance market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing awareness for safety & security of monitory investments in different industries is expected to be one of the major drivers market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a significant pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Latest released the research study on Global Casualty Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Casualty Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Casualty Insurance. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are State Farm (United States), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Allstate (United States), Chubb (United States), American International Group, Inc. (United States), AmTrust Group (United States), Tokio Marine (United States), AXA SA (France), Allianz (Germany), Munich RE (Germany) and Intact Financial Corporation (Canada).

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Casualty Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend

The casualty insurance are now made to compensate an insured for the financial impact of the interruption/interference to that business as a result of damage to insured equipment or liabilities or other key external events, such as damage at a supplier’s vehicles, theft at the premises, elevators, or any type of natural disasters.

Market Drivers

The Growing Awareness for Safety & Security of Monetary Investments of any Company’s Assets

Increasing Demand for Insurance Services Across Different Industry Verticals

Restraints

The Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic is one of the Major Restraints for the Market as Most of the Industries have been Facing Economic Crisis Across the World

Opportunities

Opportunities in Asia Pacific Region Owing to Countries Such as China and India

Challenges

Closed Production Facilities for Unexpected Time Across the World

The Global Casualty Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Vehicle Insurance, Liability Insurance, Theft Insurance, Elevator Insurance, Flood Insurance), Application (Commercial, Personal), End Users (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Mining, Construction, Others), Coverage (Loss of Property, Direct Damage, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Casualty Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Casualty Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Casualty Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Casualty Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Casualty Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Casualty Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Casualty Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

