Pet Raw Food Market Aims to Expand at Double Digit Growth Rate | WellPet, Bravo Pet Foods, Grandma Lucy’s

The pets require an ample amount of nutrition so as to stay energetic, cheerful, and healthy. The usage of raw pet food mainly refers to the kind of food that is meant for the pet animals and which is free from all sorts of preservatives and processing. It is therefore regarded as a much healthier food in comparison to the traditional processed foods which contain many preservatives and may turn out to be harmful to the pets as it can further lead to allergies like yeasts on the skin, ears, and paws. Also, according to the veterinary doctors all around the globe, a highly nutritious and a grain-free raw diet plays an essential role in stating the overall health condition of the pet and also its longevity. The raw pet food is completely free from the preservatives, grains and fillers, synthetic additives, and any kind of meat by-product. This kind of food contains mainly high-quality meat as well as vegetables. The raw food is straight away frozen just after it is prepared which in turn preserves the freshness of the food. Feeding the pets with high-quality raw pet food would improve the overall health of the pet, improve the pet’s immune and digestive system, and also provides it with healthy skin and a thick coat of fur.

Latest released the research study on Global Pet Raw Food Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pet Raw Food Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pet Raw Food. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are WellPet (United States), Stella & Chewy(United States), Natural Pet Food Group (New Zealand), CARNIVORE MEAT COMPANY, LLC. (United States), Bravo Pet Foods (United States), Nature’s Variety (United States), Steve’s Real Food (United States), Primal Pets (United States), Grandma Lucy’s (United States) and NRG Pet Products (Canada).

Market Drivers

Increase Number of Pet Population and Pet Adoption Boost the Pet Food Market

The Growing Concern Among The Pet Users Regarding The Health Of Their Pets Is Likely To Drive The Growth Of The Pet Raw Food Market

The Increasing Usage Of Pet Raw Food In The Developing Countries Leads To The Growth In The Market

Market Trend

The Growing Trend of Humanization among the Pet Owners and Treating Them as Their Own Family Member and Having Great Attachments Towards Them Has Increased the Market Growth

The Increasing Trend of Premiumization as the Number of Pet Owners Are Willing to Spend More Money For the Premium Quality of Food For Their Pets

Opportunities

An Upsurge in The Demand of Premium and Novel Pet Foods

The Increasing Awareness Amongst The Consumers Regarding Pet Raw Food Through The Means Of Online Blogs And Recommendations By The Veterinary Doctors

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations Hampers the Pet Food Market

Limited Availability of Products and High Costs Associated with the Pet Raw Food Market

Challenges

Availability of Counterfeit Products is Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

The Fluctuation of Raw Material Prices Can Cause a Hindrance Towards Growth of the Market

The Global Pet Raw Food Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Frozen Pet Food, Freeze-Dried Pet Food), Application (Dog, Cat, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Pet Stores, Hypermarkets, Others), Pricing (Economy Segment, Premium Segment, Super-premium Segment)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Pet Raw Food Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

