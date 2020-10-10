Digital Marketing Transformation Market May See a Big Move | Adobe Systems, IBM, Microsoft

The change and evolution from a conventional marketing mix to predominantly digital marketing, including the use of a digital marketing mix (next subject) and modern marketing technology to prepare, execute, monitor, evaluate, refine and disclose marketing performance, is a description of Digital Marketing Transformation. Traditional marketing tactics would be needed, however closely merged with digital media, depending on the company situation ( e.g. B2B vs. B2C). Traditional gatherings can, for example, be marketed through all sorts of digital marketing, including social media. This is one of the booming markets in both presents and in the upcoming year.

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Marketing Transformation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Marketing Transformation. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SAP (Germany), Alibaba (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Adobe Systems (United States), Huawei (China), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Google (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States) and Baidu (China).

Market Trend

Adoption of Different Social Media and Platform

Market Drivers

Digitalizing Organizational Business Functions to Serve Changing Customer Preferences and Enhance Operational Efficiency

The Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Apps

Increasing Penetration of IoT and Adoption of Cloud Services

Restraints

Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data

High-Cost Associated with these Process

Opportunities

Demand for Personalized Digital Transformation

Increasing Usage of Disruptive Technologies, such as AI, ML, and Big Data

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Issues Related to IT Modernization

The Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Website Optimization, Search Engine Optimization, Content Marketing, Paid Search, Email Marketing, Social Media, Artificial Intelligence, Others), Application (Retail, Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Telecom, Consumer Goods), Technology Type (IoT, Cloud Computing, Big Data, AI, AR/VR), Organization size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Marketing Transformation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Marketing Transformation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Marketing Transformation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Marketing Transformation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Marketing Transformation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Marketing Transformation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Marketing Transformation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

