India Gensets Market 2020 Emerging Trends, Industry Size, Share, Growth and Future Opportunities

As per the UN, by 2027, India will become the most populated country on earth, surpassing the records set by China. The booming population has already been driving construction and infrastructure development activities in the country. This is expected to take the Indian gensets market from $1,385.6 million in 2019 to $3,006.6 million by 2030, at a healthy 13.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

The Indian gensets market has witnessed a slump in its growth rate during the COVID-19 crisis, as a result of the nationwide lockdown implemented to stop the virus from spreading. Subsequently, a large number of manufacturing plants and commercial complexes have shut down, while construction activities have stopped due to laborers heading back home. Even the Indian Railways has suspended its passenger services, which has further led to a reduced demand for gensets.

Historically, the above-15 kVA category has held the largest share in the Indian gensets market, based on power rating. Commercial complexes, residential facilities, restaurants, small industrial units, and telecom towers widely deploy these gensets to meet their auxiliary electricity demands. As the number of residential societies and commercial complexes increases in the country, so will the demand for above-15 kVA gensets.

In the years to come, the commercial category will dominate the Indian gensets market, under segmentation by application. The installation rate of gensets is rising rapidly in restaurants, telecom towers, hospitals, hotels, malls, and various other commercial settings. With the growth of the telecom, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors, an increasing number of gensets will be installed.

Market Segmentation

Based on Power Rating

Below 6 kVA

6 kVA–10 kVA

11 kVA–15 kVA

Above 15 kVA

Based on Power Requirement

Prime Power

Backup Power

Based on Application

Commercial By user Retail establishments Offices Telecom towers Hospitals Hotels

Industrial By user Manufacturing Energy & power

Residential

Based on Engine Capacity

Below 110 cc

110 cc–200 cc

201 cc–400 cc

Above 400 cc

Based on Fuel Type

Diesel

Gasoline

Gas

Geographical Analysis