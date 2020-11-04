Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tire Cord Market

Tire Cord Market: High Strength Backbone of Radial and Bias Tires for Aircraft and Automotive

Tire cord is a class of fabrics made from the yarn of high-quality fabric. It provides abrasion resistance, high tensile strength, and controlled deformations. Major types of tire cord include steel polyester, nylon, and rayon chords. Tire chords are manufactured through various manufacturing processes such as yarn twisting, dipping, and weaving. Tire cord provide impact resistance from extreme pressure, weight, and force during the on-road performance.

Tire cord plays a vital role in providing strong support to rubber tires. Tire cord provides support and helps keep tire in shape. It absorbs the overall weight of a vehicle and provides elongation performance and absorption. Tire cords are strong structural parts of a tire.

Key Drivers of Tire Cord Market

Growth in the automotive industry is expected to boost the demand for tire and tire components such as cords during the forecast period. The automotive industry is highly dependent on tire and tire products for safe and secure traveling. This is anticipated to propel the demand for tire cords during the forecast period.

Tire cords help improve the performance of vehicles and fuel consumption due to the high amount of weight and pressure needed to be absorbed for a longer duration. Tire cord is an important component in vehicle performance, as it helps increase fuel efficiency. Rise in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles across the globe is estimated to boost the tire cords market across the globe.

Rise in trend of electric vehicles, luxury & premium cars, and self-driving cars in the automotive industry is projected to boost the tire cord market during the forecast period

Steel Segment to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on material, the global tire cord market can be segmented into steel, nylon, rayon, polyester, aramid, and others. The steel segment is likely to account for major share of the tire cord market during the forecast period.

Steel cord is a prominent material in the automotive industry due to its high strength and excellent mechanical compatibility to absorb weight at extreme conditions. These key benefits are projected to boost the demand for tire cords during the forecast period.

Aerospace and automotive industries are key consumers of tire products. Tire cord helps in safe and secure landing of aircraft, as it absorbs high amount of weight and pressure at the same time. This is anticipated to drive the demand for high-quality tire cords in the near future.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Prominent Share of Global Tire Cord Market

In terms of region, the global tire cord market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of tire cords, followed by North America and Europe. Rise in demand for automotive vehicles in China, Japan, and South Korea is anticipated to augment the demand for tire cords during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for electric vehicles and SUVs in the automotive industry in developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, and Indonesia is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of tire and tire cords in the region

The market in North America and Europe is projected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future due to the presence of well-established automotive suppliers and manufacturers in these regions

Rise in import of tire cord in Latin America and Middle East & Africa due to its excellent weight and pressure absorbing advantages is likely to boost the tire cord market in these regions

Key Players in Market

The global tire cord market is fragmented due to the presence of large numbers of manufacturers. Key players operating in the tire cord market include:

Toray Industries Inc.

Indorama Ventures Company Limited

Teijin Limited

Kolon Industries Inc.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S.

Hyosung Corporation

SRF Limited

Global Tire Cord Market: Research Scope

Global Tire Cord Market, by Material

Steel Cord

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon

Aramid

Others (Polyethylene Naphthalate, etc.)

Global Tire Cord Market, by Tire Type

Radial Tire

Biased Tire

Global Tire Cord Market, by Application

Aerospace

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Tractors

Others

