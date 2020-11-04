Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Crbsis Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s ‘Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted CRBSI epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSI) is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intravascular catheters.

CRBSI occurs due to organisms like coagulase-negative staphylococcus, Staphylococcus aureus, Enteric Gram-Negative bacilli, Pseudomonas and others.

CRBSI Epidemiology Insights

The incident population of CRBSI in the 7MM in 2017 was 669,393

The diagnosed incident cases in the 7MM in 2017 were 637,831 635,924

The higher incidence of CRBSI in the US in 2017 was 328,107

Among EU5 countries, the highest incidence of CRBSI was in Germany in 2017 was 61,880

Request for CRBSI Epidemiology sample pages @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/catheter-related-bloodstream-infections-crbsis-epidemiology-forecast

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs)

3. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs): Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.6. Japan Epidemiology

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

Similar Reports