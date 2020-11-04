Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections Epidemiology Forecast till 2030

Catheter Related Bloodstream Infections Crbsis Epidemiology Forecast
DelveInsight’s ‘Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted CRBSI epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSI) is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intravascular catheters.
CRBSI occurs due to organisms like coagulase-negative staphylococcus, Staphylococcus aureus, Enteric Gram-Negative bacilli, Pseudomonas and others.
- The incident population of CRBSI in the 7MM in 2017 was 669,393
- The diagnosed incident cases in the 7MM in 2017 were 637,831 635,924
- The higher incidence of CRBSI in the US in 2017 was 328,107
- Among EU5 countries, the highest incidence of CRBSI was in Germany in 2017 was 61,880
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs)
3. Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infections (CRBSIs): Disease Background and Overview
4. Patient Journey
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
5.4. United States Epidemiology
5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
5.6. Japan Epidemiology
6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
7. KOL Views
8. Unmet Needs
9. Appendix
10. DelveInsight Capabilities
11. Disclaimer
12. About DelveInsight