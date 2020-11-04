Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2024

Topical Antibiotics Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global topical antibiotics market was valued at US$ 5.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2019 to 2027. Topical antibiotics are preparations manufactured in cream or ointment form that can be applied directly over the skin. Topical antibiotics are used for indications such as acne vulgaris, fungal skin infections, viral skin infections, and second line option for localized impetigo. Several topical antibiotics are available as over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products.

High Prevalence and Increase in Incidence Rate of Dermatological & Ophthalmic Disorders to Drive Global Market

Dermatological and ophthalmic disorders differ across the globe based on geographic location, climatic conditions, socioeconomic status, lifestyles, age, gender, heredity, and personal habits. High prevalence and substantial increase in incidence rate of various dermatological and ophthalmic infectious disorders across the globe are key factors driving the global topical antibiotics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 900 million people were affected with skin disease in 2017 and around 80% of the skin disorders account for five common skin disorders. Acne is one of the most prevalent skin disorders, affecting around 9.4% of the global population. It is the eighth most prevalent disease across the world.

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44919

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), acne is the most common skin disease in the U.S. that affects around 50 million people every year. Moreover, around 85% of youngsters between the ages 12 and 24 experience at least minor acne. Rosacea affects around 16 million people in the U.S. each year. Over 3 million cases of impetigo are reported in the country every year. Moreover, rhe prevalence rate of acne in Europe is around 57.8% and conjunctivitis affects about 6 million people in the U.S. every year. Hence, increase in incidence rate of dermatological and ophthalmic disorders across the globe and rise in awareness about various skin diseases are projected to drive the topical antibiotics market during the forecast period.

Tetracycline to Lead Global Market

In terms of drug class, the global topical antibiotics market has been classified into tetracycline, aminoglycosides, erythromycin, clindamycin, and others. The tetracycline segment dominated the global topical antibiotics market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to a large number of existing and pipeline drugs in this class, which are likely to be introduced by the end of 2022. Significant usage in treating bacterial infections is a key factor driving the tetracycline segment.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market– https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=44919

Gels to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Based on dosage form, the global topical antibiotics market has been categorized into ointments, creams, powder, gels, and others. The gels segment is likely to dominate the global topical antibiotics market during the forecast period. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to properties of gels such as easy to apply, transparent, and protective barrier on sensitive skin.

Skin Infection to Propel Demand for Topical Antibiotics

In terms of indication, the global topical antibiotics market has been divided into skin infection, eye infection, bromhidrosis, and others. The skin infection segment dominated the global topical antibiotics market in 2019. An infection of the skin can be caused by bacteria, fungus, viruses, or parasites. When this happens, it can cause pain, swelling, other types of discomfort, and skin color changes. A skin infection could be mild or serious. The four types of skin infection are bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasitic.

OTC Drugs to Witness High Demand

Based on product type, the global topical antibiotics market has been bifurcated into prescription and OTC. The OTC segment dominated the global topical antibiotics market in 2019. Topical antibacterial drugs are one of the over-the counter (OTC) medications that are also known as self-medication products. Common topical antibiotics available OTC are bacitracin, neomycin, fusidic acid, clindamycin, mupirocin, gentamicin, erythromycin, polymyxin B, and chloramphenicol. These topical antibiotics are available as sole agent as well as in combination with other topical antibiotics or with topical corticosteroids. Hence, easy availability of topical antibiotics as OTC medicines is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

Purchase Topical Antibiotic Pharmaceuticals Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=44919<ype=S

Launch of Innovative Products and M&A by Key Players to Augment Global Market

The global topical antibiotics market is highly fragmented with a large number of players holding majority share in domestic markets. Development and commercialization of topical antibiotics are key trends in the global topical antibiotics market. Moreover, companies are engaged in broadening product offerings in topical antibiotics and strengthening positions in the global market. Prominent players operating in the global topical antibiotics market include Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Perrigo Company plc, Pfizer, Inc., Almirall, S.A., Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Mayne Pharma Group Limited.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-pills-expand-horizon-of-smart-healthcare-products-market-to-clock-cagr-of-8-8-from-2019-to-2027–finds-transparency-market-research-301066847.html