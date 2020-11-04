Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2024

Global Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market: Overview

Porphyrias are a set of metabolic disorders, each representing a defect in one of the eight enzymes in the heme biosynthetic pathway resulting in the accumulation of organic compounds called porphyrins. This leads to the clinical and biochemical profile typical for each porphyria. Hepatic porphyrias cause enzyme deficiency occurs in the liver.

Acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) is one of the types of hepatic porphyria. Porphyrias can be classified into acute or cutaneous. Cutaneous porphyrias are rare inherited metabolic disorders that cause blistering of the skin, pain, and/or redness and swelling in sun-exposed areas.

In people with genetic defect, one of the enzymes in the pathway that creates heme is deficient and causes increase in aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 in the blood and build up porphobilinogen throughout the body

Left untreated, acute porphyria attacks can result in respiratory failure, peripheral neuropathy, quadriplegia, life-threatening paralysis, irreversible neuronal damage, and death

Request a PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77532

Key Driver of Global Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market

According to NCBI, the global prevalence of acute hepatic porphyria is projected to range from one in 500 to one in 50,000 individuals. In most regions, acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) is the most common, and ALA dehydratase-deficiency porphyria (ALAD) is the least common.

The prevalence of clinical AIP is reported to be 5 to 10 per 100,000 individuals, and the prevalence of genetic mutations of AIP is approximately one in 1675 individuals. This high rate of prevalence is likely to drive the demand for treatment of acute hepatic porphyria.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=77532

North America to Account for Major Share of Global Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Market

In terms of region, the global acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to account for significant share of the global market due to well-defined reimbursement policies from public and private health insurance firms that help provide patients easy access of diagnosis and extensive research & development activities. In the U.S., approximately 5,000 people experience one or more of acute hepatic porphyria attacks annually.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for substantial share of the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increase in patient population

Purchase Acute Hepatic Porphyria (AHP) Treatment Marke Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77532<ype=S

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Read More Reports: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-complications-due-to-diabetes-is-pushing-adoption-of-diabetic-ulcers-treatment-market-valuation-will-rise-up-to-us13-6-bn-by-2026-end-finds-tmr-report-301016214.html