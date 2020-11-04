Aerospace Filters Market to Witness Contraction, as Uncertainty Looms Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Some of the key players engaged in aerospace filters market include various manufacturers such as Parker Hannifin Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Donaldson, Inc., Pall Corporation, Clarcor, Inc., Porvair PLC, Amphenol Corporation, Camfil, Swift Filters, Inc., Holllingsworth & Vose, PTI Technologies, Recco Filters, Ltd., Purolator Facet, Inc., Norman Filter Company, Eaton Filtration and Others.

Filters are equipment that prevents dirt, solid particles and debris from entering and accumulating in the aircraft engines, hydraulic system, aircraft cylinders, cabins and others places. Air filters plays a very crucial role in the maintenance and efficiency of the aircrafts. It helps in enhancing performance & efficiencies, and providing clean air for passengers. These filters helps in reducing maintenance costs and ensures safer and smooth operation. Various manufacturers provides specific filters that can be used in low temperature environments, without the need for antifreeze or mechanical heating systems With rising disposal income of continuously expanding population around the globe, especially in the developing economies demand for aircrafts, rising demand for replacement of aerospace filters, rising demand for military UAVs and increasing regulations on emissions of aircrafts are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the global aerospace filters market during the forecast period. Aerospace filters are comprises of filtering materials, that help in separating impurities from fuels as well as prevent contamination of the fuel.

However, existing backlogs in aircraft deliveries is restraining the growth of the aerospace filters market. At present, various environmental safety regulatory bodies has imposed standards with an aim to lower carbon emissions from commercial planes to tackle the rising pollution issues, and this is expected to create ample opportunities for aerospace filter manufacturers to come up with more advanced high-efficiency particulate air filters.

The global aerospace filters market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use, platform, aircraft type and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into air filters and liquid filters. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis on its applications into Hydraulic Systems, Engine, Cabin, Avionics, and Others. Hydraulics system and engine is the most common applications in aerospace filters market. Hydraulics filters is used to clean the hydraulic fluid and preventing foreign particles from entering in the system. If such dirt particle were not removed, the entire hydraulic system of the aircraft could fail through the breakdown or malfunctioning of a single unit of the system. Presently, today’s engine uses advanced lubricants and oils to run at higher temperature, that resulting in need for advanced filtration technologies for optimum performance. On the basis of end-use, the global aerospace filters market is segmented into commercial aviation, business aviation and military aviation. Based on platform, the global aerospace filters market is segmented into fixed-wing platform and rotary-wing platform and lastly, the market is segmented based on aircraft type into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large body aircraft and others.

In the region wise study, the global aerospace filters market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the US and Canada captured significant market share followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2016. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the aerospace filters industry with the rising energy utility programs in the country. The U.S. and Germany are expected to be the second largest market after China.

The global aerospace filters market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers and certain strategies such as agreements and acquisitions.

