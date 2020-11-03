Lauramine Oxide Market to see Huge Growth by 2025| Lonza, Bonnymans, Vicchem

Latest released the research study on Global Lauramine Oxide Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Lauramine Oxide Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Lauramine Oxide Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Kao Chemicals (Japan), Enaspol (Czechia), SC Johnson (United States), Stepan Company (United States), Taiwan NJC corporation (Taiwan), Lonza (Switzerland), Bonnymans (United Kingdom), Vicchem (Austarlia) and Spectrum Chemical (United States).

Brief Overview on Lauramine Oxide

The global market of Lauramine Oxide is expected to boost the demand in the forecasted period due to rising number of applications. Lauramine oxide is also known as dodecyl dimethylamine oxide (DDAO). Lauramine oxide is an amine oxide-based nonionic surfactant, with a C12 alkyl chain. It creates positive charges and negative charges on different atoms. Lauramine oxide possesses anionic or cationic properties, depending on pH value. It provides high foaming and thickening properties and is stable at most pH ranges, including, stability in peroxide and hypochlorite solutions. In addition, Lauramine Oxide can mitigate the irritation effects of anionic surfactants. Major market segments for this product include home care, personal care, oil & gas, and agrochemicals.

Lauramine Oxide Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Industrial Grade, Other), Application (Soaps, Paints & adhesives, Fragrances, Others), End Use (Home Care, Personal Care, Oil & Gas, Agrochemicals), Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Offline Sales Channel), Material (Surfactants, Detergents, Bleaching agents)

Market Growth Drivers

High demand due to used as a fragrance ingredient

Increasing demand for surfactants and detergents

Influencing Trend

Increasing Demand from various application

Increasing the textile and automotive market in prominent countries

Restraints

The COVID 19 outbreak has disrupted most of the supply chain around the world

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

