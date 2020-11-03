Smart Bulb Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Philips, Syska, AwoX

Latest released the research study on Global Smart Bulb Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Bulb Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Bulb Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Xiaomi Corporation (China), Philips (Netherlands), GE Lighting (United States), Feit Electric (United States), Wipro (India), Syska (India), LIFX (Australia), Luminous Power Technologies (India) and AwoX (France)

Brief Overview on Smart Bulb

A smart bulb is an internet-capable LED light bulb that can be controlled from an app usually on Apple or Android phone and allows lighting to be customized, scheduled and controlled remotely. These bulbs can be controlled from anywhere. Many smart bulbs can produce a range of over 16 million colors. The application installed in the smartphone enables users to change the brightness of the bulbs. The factors such as Increased Penetration of the Internet and Increased Disposable Income of the People are driving the global smart bulb market.

Smart Bulb Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Others), Application (Home, Office, Shopping, Hospitality, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores)

Market Drivers

Increased Penetration of the Internet

Increased Disposable Income of the People

Market Trend

Technological Advancements in the Electric Equipment

Robust Increase in the Distribution Channels

Restraints

High Cost of the Smart Bulbs

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Bulb Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Smart Bulb market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Smart Bulb Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Smart Bulb

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Smart Bulb Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Smart Bulb market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Smart Bulb Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Smart Bulb Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

