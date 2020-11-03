Turboprop Aircraft Propeller System Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 : Rolls Royce, GE Aviation, AEROSILA

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Turboprop Aircraft Propeller System Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Turboprop Aircraft Propeller System Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is Rolls Royce (United Kingdom), GE Aviation (United States), AEROSILA (Russia), Dowty Propellers (United Kingdom), Hartzell Propeller (United States), United Technology Corporation (UTC) (United States), AVIA PROPELLER (Czech Republic), MT-Propeller Entwicklung (Germany), McCauley Propeller Systems (United States) and Ratier-Figeac (France)

Turboprop consists of intake, compressor, combustor, turbine and propelling nozzle. These type of engine produces the thrust indirectly as the compressor and turbine provides torque to the propeller. Turboprop engines are used in single, twin and commuter aircraft. The smaller engines has the power range of 500 to 2000 shaft horsepower. Whereas, the larger ones which are used in commuter aircraft has power range of 5000 shaft horsepower. Moreover, the turboprop engines are operated by gas turbine engine which is power efficient source.

Market Drivers

Introduction of New Regional Routes are Increasing the Demand of Turboprop Aircraft

Market Trend

Adoption of newer blade designs to increase the fuel efficiency. These blades are thinner which decreases the weight and hence, makes more efficient engines. This trend in gaining the traction in the industry which is contributing towards the growth of the market.

Restraints

High Costs Associated with the Manufacturing of Aircraft Propeller Systems

Fluctuations in Fuel Prices May Hamper the Market Growth

Turboprop Aircraft Propeller System

By Type (Single shaft, Free turbine), Application (Military, Commercial, General Aviation), Distribution Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), Aircraft type (Military Aircraft, Commercial and Civil aircraft)

