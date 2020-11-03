Target Acquisition System Market Rising Demand, Growth, Trend & Insights for next 5 years

AMA Research have added latest edition of survey study on Target Acquisition System Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Target Acquisition System Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Hensoldt (Germany), Leonardo (Italy), Raytheon Company (United States), Elbit Systems (Israel), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Aselsan A.S. (Turkey), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Safran Group (France) and Thales (France)

Target Acquisition refers to the identification, detection and location of the target with detailed information to permit effective weapon employment. The target here is an entity or object that is considered for possible engagement or other action. TAS provides long-range sensor and anti-armour which enables the soldiers to shape the battlefield at long range with tube launched, optically tracked, wireless guided missiles or directing the employment of other weapon systems to destroy those targets. Advancement in automation weapons and increasing defence expenditure of countries are the major factor driving the target acquisition system market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Defense Expenditure of Countries

Rise in Demand for Artillery System by Military Forces

Ongoing Military Modernization Program around the Globe

Growing Demand for Autonomy in Weapon Systems

Market Trend

Integrated Weapon Systems and Trajectory Correction Systems (TCS) are in Trend

Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles

Next Generation Electro Optical Laser Target Locator

Restraints

High Cost Associated With Target Acquisition System

By End Use (Military, Homeland Security), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Sub System (Cameras, Scopes & Sights, Detecting & Locating Systems, Modules)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

