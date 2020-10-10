Green Sand Molding Machine Market Insight, Present Scenario & Growth Prospect 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Green Sand Molding Machine market.

Sand casting, also known as sand molded casting, is a metal casting process characterized by using sand as the mold material. The term “”sand casting”” can also refer to an object produced via the sand casting process. Sand castings are produced in specialized factories called foundries.

Green sand indicates the presence of moisture in the molding sand, indicating that the mold has not been baked or dried. The unprocessed sand is mined and then processed to maintain a consistent particle size distribution. When processing and forming, add organoclay to bind the particles together

Among the Southeast Asia market, Sinto contributed over 13% share in 2019, and Disa listed behind with nearly 9% market share. Among the top three key players, their total market shares are nearly 24%.

Basic types of Green Sand Molding Machine are Vertical Type and Horizontal Type. In 2019, these two segments accounted for 52% and 48% of the Southeast Asia market, respectively.

The largest segment of applications of Green Sand Molding Machine is Automotive, which took up over 55% of the Southeast Asia market in 2019. Listed behind are General Machinery and Rail, which accounted for about 26% market share in total.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Green Sand Molding Machine Market

Global Green Sand Molding Machine Scope and Segment

The global Green Sand Molding Machine market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green Sand Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Vertical Green Sand Molding Machine

Horizontal Green Sand Molding Machine

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

General Machinery

Aerospace and Military

Rail

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Green Sand Molding Machine market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Green Sand Molding Machine key manufacturers in this market include:

Sinto

DISA

Loramendi (Mondragon)

KUNKEL WAGNER

Tokyu

Hunter Foundry Machinery Corporation

Koyo

Kuttner Savelli

Baoding Well

SUZHU Foundry Machinery

Juzhu Intelligent Technology

Guangdong Zhongzhu Machinery Equipment

