Global Smart Glass Market 2020 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Amcor Limited, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Resilux Nv, Gerresheimer AG

The smart glass market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2019-2024. The smart glass technology has evolved considerably over the last decade, leading to increased adoption of controlled electronic appliances that can be remotely controlled from a centralized device. The ease of managing, monitoring, and controlling devices at any time, has been increasing consumer acceptance for smart glasses. However, applications found in the construction sector and transportation industries stand to be an excellent source of demand for smart glass, in the current market scenario.

A general glass material that is equipped with electrochromic, photochromic or thermochromic materials or electronic films in order to regulate the amount of light passing through is considered as smart glass.

Industry Research Coverage

Transportation is Expected to Hold a Significant Share

– The smart glass has found a large-scale application, particularly in the automotive industry, in sunroofs, and exterior and interior automatic dimming rear-view mirrors. Smart glass installations are seen in top automotive manufacturers, such as BMW and Mercedes. Mercedes-Benz offers its S-Class Coupe, as well as other variants of the S-Class, with an option of popular Magic Sky Control panoramic roof, using SPD-SmartGlass technology. Some of the benefits of SPD-SmartGlass include remarkable heat reduction inside the vehicle, UV protection, glare control, reduced noise, and fuel consumption.

– Smart glass is also increasingly being adopted in trains. For instance, a monorail train in South Korea has windows that automatically fog when passing apartments that are close to the train and the glazing occurs when the windows light transmission properties are altered through the application of voltage, heat or light to the surface.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– Smart glass is becoming one of the region’s popular building materials. One of the reasons for its growing popularity is that it is a multi-purpose building material that can be used by architects for several different purposes.

– In the case of the commercial design sector, smart glass has become an increasingly widespread feature because of its aesthetic value. For instance, Spirit Lake Casino & Resort, a fine dining restaurant in North Dakota, installed smart glass to give guests spectacular views of the natural surroundings, despite solar glare problem. The technology is also helping the restaurant save money by reducing the air condition cooling load during sunny days.

Notable Developments in the Market



The smart glass market is competitive and consists of several players. Many companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new products, by expanding their operations or by entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions.

– January 2018 – At CES 2018, Fisker launched its new Fisker E-Motion with an innovative four-segment SPD SmartGlass roof. Apart from this, the company has plans to offer SPD-SmartGlass technology on the side windows of this new electric vehicle.

Finally, this Smart Glass report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. The report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Smart Glass product development, and gives an outline of the potential global market.

