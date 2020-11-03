Smart Grid Network Market Outlook, Growth By Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts By 2026

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Smart Grid Network including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Smart Grid Network investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global smart grid network market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% over the period of 2020-2025. Factors, such as increasing investment and deployment of smart grid technologies such as smart meters, EV chargers, and other associated smart grid infrastructure technologies are expected to drive the market in the coming years. However, the problem of low accessibility to electricity in underdeveloped nations across the world and poor government regulations and initiatives to expand and modernize the grid infrastructure are expected to limit the growth of the market studied.

Click the link to get a free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950409/smart-grid-network-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures-

ABB Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, Itron Inc., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc.

Global Insights:

– Advance metering infrastructure is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing deployment of smart grid technologies across the developed and emerging economies of the world.

– A number of governments of both emerging and underdeveloped nations across the world are increasingly viewing smart grid technology as a strategic infrastructural investment that will sustain their long-term economic prosperity and help them to achieve their carbon emission reduction targets. This, in turn, is expected to provide an ample amount of opportunity to the companies involved in smart grid network market in the near future.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market in 2019, with the majority of the demand coming from China, India, and Japan.

Market Scenario

Advance Metering Infrastructure to Witness a Significant Growth

– Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) or smart metering is an integrated system of smart meters, communications networks, and data management systems that enables two-way communication between utilities and customers.

– The metering industry has taken rapid strides in the recent past few years by traversing from automated meter reading (AMR) to smart metering, using bi-directional communication, thereby enabling greater benefits to electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), customers and society.

– AMI provides significant operational benefits, which translate to utility cost-savings and convenience to customers. AMI can significantly reduce operating costs by remotely reading meters, connecting/disconnecting service, and identifying outages all previously manual functions, and generate more accurate bills faster and enable utilities to provide customers digital access to their usage information.

– With the increasing efforts to modernize the electricity grid and reduce T&D losses, governments across the world are investing in advance metering infrastructure. This, in turn, is expected to drive the AMI market during the forecast period.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/04061950409/smart-grid-network-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?Mode=21

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Smart Grid Network Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]