Smart Mining Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Future Growth Predictions till 2026 | Cisco Systems Inc., Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd, SAP SE, Rockwell Automation Inc

The smart mining market was valued at USD 5.68 billion in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period. The exponential decline in the required human effort for mechanical applications, through automation, add toward establishing an enhanced performance management solution in asset management solutions.

Mining is a labor-intensive activity that needs to take under consideration various safety concerns. Smart mining refers to the optimal usage of technology, to achieve higher safety and productivity with minimal costs, within the mines.

Top Leading Manufactures

Key manufacturers in the smart mining market include Cisco Systems Inc., Wenco International Mining Systems Ltd, SAP SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Komatsu Mining Corporation (Joy Global), ABB Ltd, Trimble Inc., IBM Corporation, Atlas Copco, Outotec OYJ, and Hexagon AB.

– Rising pressure due to increasing productivity demands and cost reductions has embarked upon changes in the basic infrastructure, processes, and technology in the mining industry.

– Factors, such as increased focus on safety and health for the workforce, stringent regulations, rapid adoption of IoT solutions, and rise in adoption of autonomous equipment, have also boosted the overall market growth.

– The increasing penetration of advanced technology in the industry is projected to cut down significant workforce costs for the end users, and hence result in considerable cost optimization.

Market Scenario

Underground Mining to Witness Highest Growth

– Underground mining is a technique devised to extract hard metals from ore compounds, such as metals, coal, and minerals, including iron ore, titanium, bauxite, and copper, and various non-metallic products from beneath the earth�s surface.

– Underground mining requires a certain amount of background check before the mining operations can be deployed on parameters, such as geographical conditions, spatial and geometric characteristics, the economic value of the ore, estimated operational costs, and availability of raw materials.

– The main purpose of the installation of smart marking systems is to track the flow of the ore and identify the feasible areas of extraction and potential dilution. Strategies by the mining organizations are drawn, based on the findings of smart solutions, in order to maximize ore recovery.

– However, owing to tough terrain, safety & security systems, like global positioning systems, cannot be used. In addition, owing to interference from the rock mass and lack of access points, wireless sensor networks are less reliable.

– Thus, manufacturers have been actively investing in adding intelligence to the existing technology, in order to deal with the challenging environment.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Smart Mining Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

