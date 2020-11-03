Smart Airport Market Outlook, Growth By Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts By 2026

Smart airport or intelligent infrastructure is a concept, which has been developed based on the idea of the future smart city, smart building, and the factory. The infrastructure for smart airport includes communication systems, cargo and baggage handling, ground handling, security systems, vehicle parking solutions, air traffic management, aircraft hangars, aircraft parking, and the area falling within the airport. The other operations in the terminal side segment include passenger and staff notification system, information display system, lighting system, and announcement system.

The smart airport market is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.48% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Industry Analysis:

Advanced technologies and innovations in the field of IT, electronics and control systems, mechanical systems, robotics, and analytics are the major driving factors of smart airports. Apart from the advanced technologies, an increase in air passenger traffic is strongly compelling airport authorities to opt for smart airport technologies. These factors may continue to drive the demand for smart airport. With end-to-end tracking of information during the journey, biometric technologies, digital passports, and immigration checks are some of the technologies that airports may adopt in the near future, which is, in turn, expected to drive the market.

The introduction of new technology, like smart glass for blind passengers, and the introduction of biometrics for passengers, in general, may lead to enhanced customer experience in the coming years The increasing adoption of biometric equipment is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The Noise Management Segment Projected to Grow at a Rapid Pace

Currently, the noise management segment has the highest share among all the segments. Landing and take-off of an aircraft generate noise, and even though new-generation aircraft are quieter, major airports run specialized noise management programs to reduce and offset the noise created by their routine operations. Several major airports are installing noise monitoring devices to monitor the noise levels due to the aircraft. For instance, at Toronto Pearson Airport, the Noise Management Action Plan is reviewed every five years, and corrective measures are adopted depending on the requirement. Earlier, in December 2017, the airport announced its Noise Management Action Plan for 2018-2022. Thus, the focus is currently on this segment, which is the reason for its expected high CAGR.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

