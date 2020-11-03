Global Bleaching Chemicals Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2018- 2027

The global bleaching chemicals market is segmented by chemistry into azodicarbonamide, hydrogen peroxide, ascorbic acid, acetone peroxide, chlorine dioxide and others; by form into powder and liquid; by end-user into pulp & paper, water treatment, textile, construction, healthcare, electronics, food & beverage and others and by regions. Bleaching chemicals market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global bleaching chemicals market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of polymer foam in the market. Advances in food and beverage industry in the past few years and growing technological expertise are projected to drive bleaching chemicals market besides the wide range of functions of bleaching chemicals in an immense range of products such as face bleach masks, laundry bleaches, hair bleach serums and more during the forecast period.

As a precursor to decolorizing agent in textile industry, Asia-Pacific is panned to observe substantial Bleaching Chemicals Market growth on account of rising bleaching chemicals usage. North America is expected to follow Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding requirements for bleaching chemicals in food & beverage and water treatment industries. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact bleaching chemicals market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing bleaching chemicals application for water treatment processes.

Growing Applications due to Rapid Industrialization

Rapid economic development with thriving manufacturing sector on account of rising urbanization as well as industrialization across the developed and developing countries is expected to boost the bleaching chemicals market across the globe.

Growing Application in Healthcare Industry

The growing use of bleaching chemicals in bonding with glass ionomer cements and resin-modified glass ionomer cements for teeth whitening in healthcare in industry is predicted to drive the market robustly over the forecast period. The use of bleaches as disinfectants can help in prevention and treatment of gingivitis. The periodontal disease can be treated at an affordable, efficacious and safe manner by the use of sodium hypochlorite as an antimicrobial agent.

However, ingestion of these chemicals, contact with eyes or skin and inhalation of fumes from bleaching chemicals can lead to harmful health effects resulting in the damage of various organs such as stomach and esophagus which is predicted to restrain the bleaching chemicals market over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Bleaching Chemicals Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Bleaching Chemicals market in terms of market segmentation by chemistry, by form, by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Bleaching Chemicals market which includes company profiling of Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc., Akzo Nobel Eka, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Kemira Oyj, Hercules and Hercules Inc., State Industrial Products Corporation, 3M Company, Ecolab G.K., Hansol Chemicals and BASF. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Bleaching Chemicals market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

