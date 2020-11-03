COVID-19 Impact on Food Enzyme Market – Global Industry Analysis 2024

Global Food Enzyme Market: Overview

The food enzyme market is in growth mode due to the increasing awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of food enzymes. This has led to the increasing adoption of food enzymes across several food applications such as frozen foods manufacturing industries and packaged foods units among others. In food manufacturing units, the use of food enzymes facilitates the process to be more environment-friendly, thereby resulting in reduced wastage of raw material and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Food enzymes are removed from micro-organisms using new technologies and impart anti-stale, digestive, and softening properties to food, thereby increasing their shelf life. Enzymes such as protease, lipases, and carbohydrates are commonly used in bakery, meat products, dairy and frozen foods, confectioneries, oils and fats, and others.

The report presents a detailed assessment of the global food enzyme market analyzing the market indicators, market trends, and growth opportunities that will impact the progression of the market during the 2016-2024 period. The report is presented after an extensive research phase and after receiving useful insights from industry experts. The report is compiled in a chapter-wise format, with each chapter discussing a specific aspect at length.

A detailed analysis of the current vendor landscape is included in the report. This includes a competitive profile of the key market players and indices of their strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats during the forecast period. The report also examines the business growth strategies and R&D activities that these companies are engaged in by means of partnerships and alliances.

Global Food Enzyme Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand for processed and packaged food, increasing need for food security and waste reduction, rising consumer awareness of nutrition-rich diet, rising penetration of organized retail channels in urban and rural areas, and the introduction of new technologies are the major factors driving the global food enzyme market. However, factors such as high costs of R&D, counterfeiting of food packaging, unclear and inconsistent regulatory processes, restrictions pertaining to temperature and pH range, and constraints in the brewing industry are restraining the growth of the food enzyme market.

Global Food Enzyme Market: Regional Overview

The regional segments of the global food enzymes market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the largest regional market for food enzymes due to the strong demand for healthy foods that are high in nutrition, with maximum demand exhibited from the U.S. Asia Pacific and the rapidly developing economies of Latin America and Africa are expected to emerge as significant markets for food enzymes. This is mainly due to the increasing awareness about nutrition-fortified food products and the increasing consumption of ready to eat convenience foods. However, Europe is expected to witness slow growth in the food enzymes market due to the recent implementation of legislation that gauges the risks associated with food enzymes.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global food enzyme market are Rossari Biotech Limited, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biocatalysts Limited, Amano Enzyme Inc., Dyadic International Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, Shenzhen Leveking Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd., E.l. Du Pont de Nemours & Company, Nagase Chemtex Corporation, Novozymes A/S, Puratos Group NV, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Sunson Industry Group Company Limited, Royal DSM N.V., Lumis Biotech Private Limited, Enmex SA DE CV, Advanced Enzymes Technologies Limited, Maps Enzyme Limited, Engrain, and AUM Enzymes.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

