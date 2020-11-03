Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin Market Developments, Competitive Analysis, Forecasts 2025

The Market Intelligence Data has published the obtain ability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The market for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resin is expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The ABS market is partially fragmented with the presence of many players in the market. Some of these major players include BASF SE, 3M, Covestro AG, INEOS, and Arkema SA, among others.

Market Overview

A major factor driving the market studied is the growing demand from the automotive and transportation sector. However, low compatibility in applications involving high temperature is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.The automotive and transportation industry dominated the market, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.Innovative applications and products are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries like China and India.

Regional Analysis For Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin Market:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resin Market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

