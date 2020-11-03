UV-Cured Coatings Market Developments and Growth Opportunities, Research Report 2020-2025

The Market Intelligence Data has published the obtain ability of a new statistical data to its repository titled as, UV-Cured Coatings Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The UV-cured coatings market is expected to register a CAGR of above 7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The UV-cured coatings market is fragmented, where numerous players account for insignificant share of the market. This is expected to impact the markets dynamics. Some of the major market players include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Nippon Paints, Dymax Corp., and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others

Market Overview

The major factors driving the markets growth include the increasing demand for wood finishing. However, the high initial costs of equipment and difficulty in finishing complex 3D objects are some of the factors restraining the markets growth.The shifting focus towards adoption of UV powder coatings is likely to provide growth opportunities for the market studied during the forecast period.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market, mainly due to the high demand for UV-curable coatings in China and Japan.

Regional Analysis For UV-Cured Coatings Market:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the UV-Cured Coatings Market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

