ERP Software Market 2020 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2026

The global ERP software market size is set to reach USD 71.63 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with business processes is expected to emerge as the central growth driver for this market, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Business Function (Financial Management, Human Capital Management, Supply Chain Management, Customer Management, Inventory and Work Order Management, Others); By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid); By End-use (Manufacturing, BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Government, Others), and Region Forecast, 2019-2026”.

IoT is a form Artificial Intelligence-based technology that allows inanimate objects to get interconnected with each other and transmit data over the internet. When embedded in ERP solutions, IoT facilitates data collection, collation, analysis, and processing for businesses, empowering them to take informed decisions and strategize. For example, IoT makes possible the origination of orders from multiple sources for the Quote to Cash (Q2C) process. Moreover, one of the important ERP software market trends is the improvement in communication between vendors, suppliers, and end-consumers, which is boosting the uptake of ERP solutions in organizations.

According to the ERP software market report, the value of the market stood at USD 38.15 billion in 2018. Besides this, the report provides the following information:

Panoramic overview of the industry trends;

In-depth analysis of the market drivers and challenges;

Comprehensive study of the regional and competitive dynamics; and

Microscopic research into the various market segments and accurate computation of market values.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of Companies Covered in the ERP Software Market Report:

PLEX SYSTEMS (United States)

Acumatica, Inc. (United States)

Epicor Software Corporation (United States)

Unit4 (Netherlands)

Oracle Corporation (United States)

Rootstock Software (United States)

QAD, Inc. (United States)

Sage Group plc (United Kingdom)

SAP SE (Germany)

SYSPRO (South Africa)

Regional Analysis

Rapid Adoption of ERP Solutions to Drive the Market in North America

The market size in North America in 2018 stood at USD 14.36 billion and the region is poised to dominate the ERP software market share in the coming years. One of the major reasons for this is the high adoption rate of AI-based technologies such as IoT, Machine Learning, and cloud computing among organizations in the region. Furthermore, many companies are implementing ERP solutions to streamline their processes in a bid to elevate efficiency through advanced automation of routine tasks, which is augmenting the enterprise resource planning software market growth.

Expansion of the BFSI, logistics, and manufacturing sectors will be the major factor accelerating this market in Asia-Pacific, as per the ERP software market analysis. In addition to this, growth in the IT industry will further propel the market in this region.

