Hydrogen Gas Market Trend,Analysis,Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

The Hydrogen Gas report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Hydrogen Gas study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The hydrogen gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 5.4% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Market Overview

The hydrogen gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 5.4% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand for hydrogen fuel cell, and the growing demand from chemicals industry. On the flipside, safety concerns regarding usage of hydrogen gas serve as one of the major concerns for the studied market.

– Refining industry dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period with the continuously increasing consumption and demand of refined products.

– The growing investments into refining industry, and research & development (R&D) innovating technologies to adapt to hydrogen gas, are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– North America dominated the market across the globe, owing to the growing adoption of novel technologies, and favorable government regulations which promotes the use of hydrogen in the region..

The Major Player : Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde, and Praxair Technology, Inc., amongst others.

Key Market Trends

Refining Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Refining industry dominates the demand for hydrogen gas. In refineries, hydrogen gas is extensively used to process crude oil into refined fuels, like gasoline and diesel, and for removing contaminants, such as sulfur from such refined fuels.

– There are various hydro-treating processes in a refinery in which hydrogen gas is used, such as hydrodesulfurization, hydroisomerization, dearomatization, and hydrocracking.

– Approximately 75% of the hydrogen gas currently consumed worldwide by oil refineries comes from large hydrogen plants, which produces hydrogen from natural gas or other hydrocarbon fuels.

– Besides, refineries also cater to its demand through hydrogen recovery from hydrogen-containing streams generated during the refining processes.

– Owing to the high demand for refined products, and by-products, downstream industry has been witnessing huge investment across the globe in order to increase refining capacities in the existing plants or in setting up new refineries.

– Hence, with such investments & capacity additions, the demand for hydrogen gas from refining industry is projected to increase across the globe during the forecast period.

