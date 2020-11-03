Paint Spraying Equipment Market: Future Growth Strategies by Experts & Top Players 2026

Paint spraying equipment are mechanical devices that evenly coat a large surface with paint or other protective coating in lesser time than brush and rollers. Paints sprayer are not only used for painting woods but also many other products such as brick and metals. These equipement are also used in painting of various OEMs such as automobile and refrigerators.

Paint Spraying Equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Construction sector output, manufacturing industry output, construction industry spending and urbanization trend are some of the macro-economic drivers for the paint spraying equipment market. Increasing passenger car penetration in the developing countries such as China and India, aided by the growing personal income rate is expected to spur the demand for paint spraying equipment from automobile industry. Middle East and Africa construction industry has represented substantial growth in past few years and likely to continue the trend during the forecasted period as well, resulting in the increasing demand for paint spraying equipment market in the region.

However there are few challenges paint spraying equipment market is facing: cleaning of the equipment involves lot of effort, good sprayer could be expensive, which if not utilized for more than twice could be poor deal for customers, so for small jobs brushers and rollers are better option. High pressure spraying equipment could be dangerous for the users.

Paint Spraying Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, paint spraying equipment market is broadly segmented as:

Conventional Sprayers

High Volume Low Pressure Sprayers

Airless Sprayers

Others

On the basis of application, paint spraying equipment market is segmented into:

Light Commercial

Heavy Commercial

Moderate Commercial

General Metal Finishing

Wood Finishing

Plastic Finishing

Others

Paint Spraying Equipment Market: Region – Wise Outlook

Asia – Pacific region owing to the fast growing automotive industry and infrastructure in developing countries such as India, China and South Korea is expected to show a significant growth in the paint spraying equipment market. With rapid technological advancement paint spraying equipment market is expected to represent substantial growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Paint Spraying Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the market we identified includes:

Graco Inc,

Hi Tec Spray,

3M,

Binks,

Exel Industries,

SATA GmbH & Co,

Oliver Technologies,

Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd.