Mobile Concrete Pump Market: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2026

Introduction:

In the recent years, construction practices across the globe have gone through major developmental changes. With high urbanization and development of corporate sector, skyscrapers and high rise buildings are increasingly being developed across major cities of the world. Previously, cranes, which could lift only one large bucket of concrete at a time, had been employed to lift and place the concrete up to the point of application. This process of transferring concrete was more energy as well as time consuming.

Mobile concrete pumps, which are used to transfer liquid concrete in high volumes during construction, have significantly transformed the development of high rise and large buildings by decreasing the execution time, energy and labor cost of the overall project.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample >>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11245

Mobile concrete pump is highly useful in larger construction project to discharge concrete quickly and more efficiently in high volumes. It is mostly used for cost effective operations in various specific area in buildings, tunnels, bridges etc., for pumping bulk concrete. Apart from supplying large volume of concrete accurately at the job site, mobile concrete pumps also have various operational advantages. They require quicker setup time, provide constant flow along with low labor costs.

Mobile concrete pumps, since their introduction in the market, have made great contribution to the global construction industry. Due to their high working efficiency and long distance discharge – both vertically & horizontally, these are increasingly being utilized for various construction projects globally. Due to its increasing uses, global mobile concrete pump market is expected to register high CAGR over the forecast of 2016-2026.

Global Mobile Concrete Pump Market Dynamics

The global construction industry growth, which relatively slowed during 2014-2015, is expected to return to its growing phase post 2016. With growing construction and urbanization, the demand for mobile concrete pumps is also expected to expand at high growth rates over the forecast period. Since, mobile concrete pumps are easy to use and quicker in delivery, it has become a necessity to use them in large scale projects for their timely execution.

Concrete is very heavy, viscous and abrasive in nature which pose several difficulties during effective pumping. To increase the cost-energy efficiency of mobile concrete pump is one of the major challenges for concrete pump manufacturers.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here >>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/11245

Global Mobile Concrete Pump Market Segmentation

Global mobile concrete pump market is segmented on the basis of mounting, pump driving system, discharge capacity and region.

On the basis of mounting, global mobile concrete pump market is segmented as the following:

Truck mounted

Truck Mixer

On the basis of pump driving system, global mobile concrete pump market is segmented as the following:

Diesel engine

Electrical

On the basis of discharge capacity, global mobile concrete pump market is segmented as the following:

Up to 50 m3/hr

50 m3/hr-100 m3/hr

Above 100 m3/hr

Global Mobile Concrete Pump Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global mobile concrete pump market is segmented into seven key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan(APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa. Due to high growth in the regional construction industry, the demand for mobile concrete pumps is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the Middle East and Africa and APEJ region.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support >>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11245

Global Mobile Concrete Pump Market Players

Some of the key players existing in the global mobile concrete pump market are: