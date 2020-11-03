Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings Market Outlook 2020-2026

The Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) Coatings study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The market for ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7.8% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Major factors driving the market studied is increasing demand from the construction sector.

-Emerging applications in the optical fiber industry like jacketing material and growing demand for ETFE coatings for the electrical wiring from the aerospace industry are expected to act as an opportunity in the market.

– North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as United States, Canada, etc.

The Major Player : BASF, Li Chang Technology (Ganzhou), AGC, DowDuPont, Rudolf Gutbrod, Daikin Industries, Toefco Engineered Coating, Zeus Industrial, Hubei Everflon Polymer..

Key Market Trends

Building and Construction Segment to Contribute Significant Demand to the Market

– ETFE-based coatings are extremely durable, highly translucent, and can increase the life-cycle of the exterior coatings, as well as the interval between recoats. This is expected to reduce the costs of infrastructure management, by minimizing maintenance costs and the number of recoats.

– The makings of ETFE as a long-term construction material will lie in the development of various high-tech coatings, which will not just modify the translucency, but also the thermal and acoustic properties of the fabric itself.

– ETFE coatings have been even used to build the pneumatic panels on the exterior of the Beijing National Aquatics Centre and other buildings., including the New Atlanta Stadium, and the US Bank Stadium in U.S, Eden Project and the National Space Centre in the U.K., Hong Kongs Green 18 in the Hong Kong Science Park, Allianz Arena in Germany, and the Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand.

– The building & construction industry is currently a thriving industry in several emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and North American region, and this is going to drive the use of ETFE coatings, such as roof coatings, which also provide energy savings through solar reflectance and reduction of heat transfer into buildings, and thus, preventing infrastructure failures.

– All the above factors are likely to increase the demand for the ETFE market over the forecast period.

