Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) By Segmentations, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2020-2026|Trusted Business Insights

Graphene Oxide (GO) Market Report 2020 (COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

Todays graphene is normally produced using mechanical or thermal exfoliation, chemical vapour deposition (CVD), and epitaxial growth. One of the most effective way of synthesised graphene on a large scale could be by the chemical reduction of graphene oxide. Since the first report on mechanical exfoliation of monolayer graphene in 2004, interest in graphite oxide (which is produced by oxidation of graphite) has increased dramatically as people search for a cheaper, simpler, more efficient and better yielding method of producing graphene, that can be scaled up massively compared to current methods, and be financially suitable for industrial or commercial applications.

While graphite is a 3 dimensional carbon based material made up of millions of layers of graphene, graphite oxide is a little different. By the oxidation of graphite using strong oxidizing agents, oxygenated functionalities are introduced in the graphite structure which not only expand the layer separation, but also makes the material hydrophilic (meaning that they can be dispersed in water). This property enables the graphite oxide to be exfoliated in water using sonication, ultimately producing single or few layer graphene, known as graphene oxide (GO). The main difference between graphite oxide and graphene oxide is, thus, the number of layers. While graphite oxide is a multilayer system in a graphene oxide dispersion a few layers flakes and monolayer flakes can be found.

Note: Graphene oxide has two types: powder and dispersions. Graphene oxide can be dispersed into a range of concentration solution. Because graphene oxide dispersions are dispersed in various solutions at different concentrations, the lower the concentration, the lower the price. Many manufacturers can provide products to industrial customers in large batches of dispersions. The price and sales volume caused by different concentrations are difficult to calculate, this report Unit conversion is used. In this report, the capacity and production of graphene oxide dispersions is converted into 100% content GO dry weight.

The global Graphene Oxide (GO) market size is projected to reach US$ 56 million by 2026, from US$ 9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 36.5% during 2021-2026.

The global Graphene Oxide (GO) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Graphene oxide has two types: powder and solution. Graphene oxide can be dispersed into a range of concentration solution. Therefore, in this report, the capacity and production of solution graphene oxide is converted into powders.

Based on region, the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Global Graphene Group

Graphenea

Abalonyx AS

Garmor

ACS Material

Cheap Tubes

The Sixth Element Materials

BGT Materials Limited (BGT

Allightec

E WAY Technology

Jining LeaderNano Tech

Nanoinnova

Segment by Type

Graphene Oxide Solution

Graphene Oxide Powder

Segment by Application

Transparent Conductive Films

Composites

Energy-Related Materials

Biology and Medicine

Others

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

¢ Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market.

¢ The market share of the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

¢ Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market.

¢ Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Graphene Oxide (GO) market.

Table of Contents

