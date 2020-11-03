Chlorine Market Key Players, Research Report, Size and Status 2020 to 2025

The Chlorine Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Chlorine Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The market for chlorine is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4.5%, during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Major factors driving the market studied are the rising demand from the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. However, stringent government regulations in Europe is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

-EDC/PVC segment dominated the market, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing usage in various end-user industries.

-Increasing demand from the wastewater industry is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

-Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption coming from countries, such as China and India.

The Major Player : Global Heavy Chemicals, Vencorex, SHOWA DENKO, Hasa, YaXing Chemical, Coogee Chemicals, Ashta Chemicals, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, AGC Chemicals, ABCIL, Nanning Chemical, BlueStar, Praxair, Hamilton Chemicals, Hubei YiHua Chemical

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for EDC/PVC

-Ethylene and chlorine are the major raw materials for VCM (vinyl chloride monomer). Therefore, VCM is affected by the supply and demand conditions of both ethylene and chlorine. It is expected that the maximum demand for chlorine shall arise from the PVC segment.

-A large amount of chlorine is required as a raw material in the manufacturing process of EDC and PVC. There are two types of PVC, namely, rigid resins and flexible resins.

– Rigid resins provide most of the growth opportunities, with major end uses being fittings, pipe and fittings, windows, fencing, roof tiles, and automobile parts. Flexible PVC finds outlets in film and sheets, flooring, wire and cable coating, synthetic leather products, and shower curtains.

– EDC is being used as a solvent in the metal cleaning, textile, and adhesives industries.

– In Europe, PVC has been one of the slowest growing commodity polymers, with usage becoming more concentrated in certain segments, such as pipes and fittings, and window profiles. In other areas, such as packaging, bottles, and short-lived consumer groups, the PVC share has been shrinking, with its replacement by polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyolefins.

-However, the demand for PVC and EDC has been growing from regions, such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for PVC, during the forecast period, as the region has been experiencing massive constructional activities and increasing popularity of consumer goods. Additionally, the increasing population, coupled with changing lifestyle, has raised the demand for residential construction and automotive sales in this region.

– The rising demand for polyvinyl chloride is expected to boost the demand for chlorine. This, in turn, shall benefit the market for chlorine during the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Chlorine Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

