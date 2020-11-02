Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants Live Reddit Streams: NFL Monday Night Football Live Streams, NFL RedZone 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Giants Live Stream: Monday Night Football Preview. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers second straight week as they head to MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday. The Giants are dead last with a 1-6 record in the NFC East, the only NFL division where no team has a positive record so far this season.

The Giants (1-6) lost by one point to a divisional rival (Philadelphia) four days after defeating another (Washington) by a single point. In the victory, the Giants finished with 108 net passing yards, their lowest total regardless of outcome since 2017 and their lowest net passing yardage total in a victory since 2007.

The New York Giants (1-6) on the other hand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after blowing a 21-10 lead against the Eagles last time out. The team also has a COVID-19 scare to deal with, after offensive lineman Will Hernandez was placed on the reserve list after testing positive for the virus. Other players who will miss out include Devonta Freeman, who has an ankle injury, while Adrian Colbert misses out with a shoulder problem.

These two teams played last year with the Giants upsetting the Bucs on the road as a late Daniel Jones rushing touchdown gave New York the win. Both Jones and Jameis Winston threw for more than 300 yards in that game. The Giants have won seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams.

The Bucs and Giants will kickoff live at 8:15 p.m. E.T. in New York. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

