Prednisone Acetate API Market To See Major Growth By 2026|Trusted Business Insights

Prednisolone acetate is a synthetic glucocorticoid corticosteroid and a corticosteroid ester. It is the 21-acetate ester of prednisolone.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

95%-99%

90%-95%

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Injection

Oral

Others

VTR Bio-Tech

Xianju Pharma

Tianyao

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Symbiotec Pharmalab

Xinhua Pharma

Xianju Junye Pharma

Avik Pharmaceutical

Great Pacific Exports

Taihua Pharma

Teva

Xianjuxianle Pharma

Pacific Pharma

