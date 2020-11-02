Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2020

A recent market study published by the company – “Weight Loss and Obesity Management: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028,” consists of a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. By conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the weight loss and obesity management market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

The report features unique and salient factors that may have a huge impact on the development of the weight loss and obesity management market during the forecast period. It can help the players to modify their manufacturing and marketing strategies to envisage maximum growth in the weight loss and obesity management in the upcoming years. The report provides detailed information about the current and future growth prospects of the weight loss and obesity management market in the most comprehensive way for better understanding of the readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the weight loss and obesity management market, which includes the summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the weight loss and obesity management market.

Chapter 2 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and the definition of the weight loss and obesity management market in this chapter, which helps understand the basic information about the weight loss and obesity management. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the weight loss and obesity management market report.

Chapter 3 – Key Success Factors

This chapter highlights the key success factors of the weight loss and obesity management market report, which include regulatory scenario for medical devices and drugs, pipeline assessment of drugs for obesity, potential of anti-obesity drugs in the market, entry strategies, white space analysis, and list of key manufacturers. The key regulations section of this chapter highlights the FDA and EMA regulatory processes for the approval of drugs and devices.

Chapter 4 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average price of laser assisted liposuction devices, radio frequency assisted liposuction devices, ultrasound assisted liposuction devices, bariatric stapling devices, gastric band, gastric balloon systems, gastric emptying systems, and gastric electrical stimulation systems in the different region throughout the globe. The pricing benchmark for manufacturer level pricing and distributor level pricing is analysed in this section.

Chapter 5 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explain the global market value analysis and forecast for the weight loss and obesity management market between the forecast periods of 2013-2028 is highlights in this section.

Chapter 6 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the weight loss and obesity management market. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the weight loss and obesity management market, which include the drivers, restraints and trends. Moreover, readers will understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the weight loss and obesity management market.

Chapter 7 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, By Product Type

Based on the product type, the weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into drugs and devices. The drugs segment is further segmented into GLP-1 receptor agonists, lipase inhibitors, serotonin receptor agonist, combination drug, and others. The devices segment is further segmented into liposuction devices, bariatric stapling devices, gastric band, gastric balloon systems, gastric emptying systems, and gastric electrical stimulation systems. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the weight loss and obesity management market and market attractive analysis based on the type of products.

Chapter 8 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, By Distribution Sales

Based on the distribution sales, the weight loss and obesity management market is segmented into institutional sales and retail sales. Intuitional sales is further segmented into Hospitals, Weightloss Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Retail sales is segmented into retail pharmacies, drug stores, and online sales. In this chapter, the readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the weight loss and obesity management market and market attractive analysis based on distribution sales.

Chapter 9 – Global Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the weight loss and obesity management market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and emerging countries.

Chapter 10 – North America Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America weight loss and obesity management market along with a country-wise assessment including the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find market growth based on product type, distribution sales, and country for the weight loss and obesity management market in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

This chapter contains a snapshot of the Latin America weight loss and obesity management market. It includes the growth prospects of the weight loss and obesity management market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of the Latin America region.

Chapter 12 – Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

The important growth prospects of the weight loss and obesity management market based on its product type, and distribution sales in several European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy Spain, Russia and the rest of Europe, is included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

India, Indonesia, Thailand , Malaysia are the leading countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia weight loss and obesity management market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia weight loss and obesity management market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in East Asia.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

Readers can find important factors that can significantly impact the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in Australia and New Zealand during the forecast period based on the market segmentation.

Chapter 16 – Middle East and Africa Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

This chapter provides information about the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in the major countries of the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, Turkey and South Africa, during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 17 – Emerging Countries Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2028

Readers can find important factors that can significantly impact the growth of the weight loss and obesity management market in emerging countries like China, India, and Brazil during the forecast period based on the market segmentation.

Chapter 18 – Competition Landscape

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading manufacturers in the weight loss and obesity management market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the players featured in the weight loss and obesity management market report are Novo Nordisk A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Allergan Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic plc., Vivus Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc, Obalon Therapeutics, Aspire Bariatrics, Allurion Technologies Inc., Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Beijing Noble Laser Technology Co., Ltd, and others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

