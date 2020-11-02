Demand for Actuator to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has predicted the global actuator market to steadily expand between 2017 and 2025. Recent advances upgrading technologies used in the automotive sector will offer impressive growth opportunities to the market. This, coupled with the increasing production of vehicles, will buoy growth for the global actuator market, finds TMR in a new study. The rising demand for automatic features in vehicles has kept the market players on their toes. With their focus on consolidating market shares, the leading names in the global actuators market are looking to expand their product portfolio. Besides this, several among them are engaging in strategic alliances with other prominent enterprises to gain a stronghold in the global actuator market.

In its study TMR has profiled companies such as Cebi International S.A., HUSCO International, Kiekert AG, Actus Manufacturing, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and others. It studies in detail various strategies adopted by these companies to gain a competitive edge in the global actuator market. According to TMR, the market will exhibit a CAGR of over 7% between 2017 and 2025 in terms of volume. The market is likely to be facilitated by the rising demand for vehicles with automatic features. Against this backdrop, the market has gained immensely from the advent and the subsequent popularity of electric vehicles.

Regionally, Asia Pacific emerged dominant in the global actuator market on account of the presence of the several leading companies in the region. The expanding automotive industries in India, China, and Japan are forecast to fuel growth opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific. Besides this, the availability of cheap labors, declining import duties, and favorable government initiatives are expected to create lucrative prospects for the actuators market.

Strategies Adopted by Leading Automakers to Sustain Growth will Have Positive Influence

Automakers are running their business amidst cut-throat competition. At a time when consumers are spoilt with choices, several manufacturers are including automatic features to differentiate their products. This in turn gives scope for growth to the global actuator market. In the coming years the market is expected to gain from the rising use of electronic components in vehicles. Given the scenario, the rising disposable income of consumers will bode well for the actuators market. On the downside, the presence of certain stringent regulations is restraining the market to an extent. For instance, various governments strictly observe a few safety norms for vehicles that are projected to fuel the demand for actuators.

Rising Demand from HVAC Segment to Boost Growth

Be it as it may, some of the strict guidelines have compelled automakers to include systems such as VVTs, turbochargers, and active grill shutters in their vehicles. Actuators are integral to these systems hence such regulations are expected to sway demand in favor of the global actuator market. In the coming years, the market is expected to witness rising demand from the HVAC, which also held dominance in the market based on application. The rising demand from this segment is forecast to bode well for the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of headlamps is expected to bolster sales prospects.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled “Actuator Market (Actuator Type – Electric Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Mechanical Actuator; Vehicle Type – Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicles; Application – Variable Valve Technology, Turbochargers, Coolant and Refrigerant Systems, Brake System, Active Grill Shutter, Adaptive Headlamps, HVAC Systems; Sales Channel – Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

The report segments the global actuator market as:

Global Actuator Market for Vehicles Revenue, by Sales Channel Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Aftermarket

Global Actuator Market for Vehicles Revenue, by Application Variable Valve Technology Turbocharger Coolant & Refrigerant System Brake System Active Grill Shutter Adaptive Headlamp HVAC System Others

Global Actuator Market for Vehicles Revenue, by Vehicle Type Passenger vehicle Commercial vehicle Electric Vehicle

Global Actuator Market for Vehicles Revenue, by Actuator Type Electric Actuators Hydraulic Actuators Pneumatic Actuators Mechanical Actuators

Global Actuator Market for Vehicles Revenue, by Geography North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



