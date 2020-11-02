GLobal Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market Revenue to Decline During Coronavirus Disruption, Stakeholders to Realign Their Growth Strategies

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Introduction

According to the report, the global automotive battery thermal management system market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 38.5% during the forecast period. Government incentives and subsidies, expansion of charging infrastructure, increase in battery life and performance, surge in awareness about global temperature rise, development of fast electric vehicle chargers, and decline in electric vehicle prices are primarily driving the electric vehicle sector, which in turn is propelling the automotive battery thermal management system market. Batteries are the power source for electric vehicles and their performance, life, and efficiency varies according to temperature. Thus, the battery thermal management system is an essential part of electric vehicles, as it maintains adequate temperature of the battery in order to enhance battery life and reduce lifecycle cost. According to studies, battery life reduces by two months when the temperature of battery increases 1ºC in the range of 30ºC to 40ºC. Therefore, the battery thermal management system plays a vital role in increasing battery lifespan by maintaining adequate temperature of the battery and subsequently, the demand for this system is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Active battery thermal managements systems are widely utilized, owing to their simplicity and inexpensiveness. In an active battery thermal management system, coolant is force circulated through pipes surrounding the battery cells. The coolant used in a battery thermal management system can be air or liquid. Liquid-based systems are popular, owing to their cost-effectiveness and ability to maintain stable battery temperature. The air-based active battery thermal management system is simple and inexpensive; however, it becomes less effective at higher temperatures such as 40ºC to 55ºC.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42221

The 12 volt batteries are widely utilized in electric vehicles. These batteries are inexpensive and compact; therefore, several manufacturers use these in electric vehicles. The 12 volt segment of the global automotive battery thermal management system market held a prominent share of the market, in terms of revenue, in 2018. However, the newly developed 48 volt batteries, which have larger power capacity and faster charging speed, owing to their lower power capacity and longer charging time, are gaining popularity. The 48 volt and higher capacity battery segment of the global automotive battery thermal management system market is anticipated to expand at a prominent CAGR of 53.91% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market

In terms of region, the global automotive battery thermal management system market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a leading share of the battery thermal management system globally. China accounted for a large number of passenger electric vehicles sold globally. Government initiatives, well-developed electric vehicle charging infrastructure, presence of global electric vehicle manufacturers, increase in per capita income, and raised awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles are fueling the electric vehicle sector in China. Japan is also a prominent market for electric vehicles. India, Australia, and countries in ASEAN are emerging areas for electric vehicles. Therefore, Asia Pacific held about 44% share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2018. Its share is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global automotive battery thermal management system market include Continental AG, LG Chem Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, GENTHERM, Dana Incorporated, MAHLE GmbH, SAMSUN SDI CO. LTD., VOSS Automotive GmbH, CapTherm Systems Inc., Hanon Systems, and Grayson.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=42221

Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market: Segmentation

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by System Type

Active

Passive

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Technology

PCM

Liquid Cooling & Heating

Air Cooling & Heating

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Battery Capacity

12V

14V

24V

48V & Above

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Battery Type

Solid state

Conventional

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data or countries. – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=42221

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as heavy engineering equipment, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports thrive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com