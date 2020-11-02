Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market 2020 Growth Factors, Latest COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as cost containment in pharma R&D, growth in funding for generics and biopharmaceutical research, and technological advancements in labeling and serializations solutions. The development of production lines for small batch size and research purposes, growing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers to cut operational costs, and rising emphasis on labeling and serialization for anti-counterfeiting of drugs are the key trends in the market. However, growing preference for refurbished packaging equipment as a viable alternative to new packaging equipment with high costs is expected to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

On the basis of package type, the market is segmented into primary packaging, secondary packaging, and labeling and serialization equipment. In 2017, the primary packaging equipment segment accounted for the largest share of 80.5% in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. The large share can be attributed to the rising regulatory modifications, rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry, and rising technological advancements.

The worldwide market for Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 8480 million US$ in 2024, from 6300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Details Based On Key Players:

IMA

Bosch

Uhlmann

K�rber AG

Multivac

Marchesini Group

Coesia Seragnoli

Optima

Bausch & Strobel

Mutual

Truking

Gerhard Schubert

Romaco

CHINASUN

CKD Corporation

Hoong-A Corporation

MG2�

SHINVA

ACG

Heino Ilsemann

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Details Based on Product Category:

Primary Packaging Machine

Secondary Packaging Machine

Labeling and Serialization Machine

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Liquids Packaging

Solids Packaging

Semi-Solids Packaging

Other Products Packaging

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market Details Based On Regions

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Pharmaceutical Packaging Machines Market, Middle and Africa.

