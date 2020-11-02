Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market 2020 – Industry by Type, by Application, by Share, by Revenue and by Region – Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Growth of the global fertility and pregnancy market is mainly driven by rising demand for fast and self-contained tests, growing incidence of infertility and gynecological disorders, availability of decentralized diagnostic tests over time-consuming laboratory tests, and increasing first-time pregnancy age. Technological advancements and attractive product features such as smartphone app connectivity are also driving adoption of fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into pregnancy rapid test kits and fertility rapid test kits. In terms of volume, pregnancy test kits segment is estimated to account for more than 71% market share in global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market in 2017.

In terms of value, the North America market has been estimated to dominate the global fertility and rapid test kits market in 2017, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market, with market share of 36.9% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 710 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Details Based On Key Players:

SPD

Church & Dwight

BioMerieux

Rohto

NFI

Wondfo

Egens Biotech

Arax

Quidel

RunBio

Easy Healthcare

CIGA Healthcare

Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Details Based on Product Category:

Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits

Fertility Rapid Test Kits

Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Sales

Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Details Based On Regions

Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market, Middle and Africa.

