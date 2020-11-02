Global Auto Leasing Market 2020 – Industry by Type, by Application, by Share, by Revenue and by Region – Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The car rental & leasing industry is highly concentrated in the world, with the top three companies capturing a combined 52 percent share of the global market. The largest company in the industry, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, is privately held, while the next two largest companies, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. and Avis Budget Group, Inc., are publicly traded. Each of these three players has made acquisitions of other well-known rental car brands?Enterprise Rent-A-Car owns Alamo and National, and Hertz owns Dollar and Thrifty.

The worldwide market for Auto Leasing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 86100 million US$ in 2024, from 62300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Auto Leasing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Auto Leasing report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Auto Leasing market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Auto Leasing Market Details Based On Key Players:

Enterprise

Hertz

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt

ALD Automotive

Movida

CAR Inc.

Global Auto Leasing Market Details Based on Product Category:

Short-term rental

Long-term rental

Finance leasing

Global Auto Leasing Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Airport

Off-airport

Global Auto Leasing Market Details Based On Regions

Auto Leasing Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Auto Leasing Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Auto Leasing Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Auto Leasing Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Auto Leasing introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Auto Leasing market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Auto Leasing report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Auto Leasing industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Auto Leasing market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Auto Leasing details based on key producing regions and Auto Leasing market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Auto Leasing report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Auto Leasing revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Auto Leasing report mentions the variety of Auto Leasing product applications, Auto Leasing statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Auto Leasing market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Auto Leasing marketing strategies, Auto Leasing market vendors, facts and figures of the Auto Leasing market and vital Auto Leasing business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

