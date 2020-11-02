Global Electric Parking Brake Market Growth Prospects, Competitive Landscape, Top Manufacturers, Key Vendors, Future Scenario and Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest supply area of electric parking brake, the production market share of Europe was 35% in 2015. North America is the second supply area with the production market share of 29%.

Europe is the biggest consumption area of electric parking brake, the consumption of Europe was more than 4300 K units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 44%. North America is the second consumption area with the consumption market share of 33% in 2015.

Market competition is not intense. The top 5 manufacturers occupied the global production market share of 80%. TRW, KUSTER, Continental, DURA, AISIN are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patents, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The electric parking brake is developing in recent years, and it has a huge demand in the future market.

The worldwide market for Electric Parking Brake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million US$ in 2024, from 1650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Electric Parking Brake in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Global Electric Parking Brake report portrays the fundamental details of the dominant market players elaborating their business profiles, Electric Parking Brake market revenue, sales volume, press releases, technical developments taking place in this industry.

Report is segmented into different parts as below:

Global Electric Parking Brake Market Details Based On Key Players:

TRW

KUSTER

Continental

DURA

AISIN

Mando

SKF

Hyundai Mobis

Wuhu Bethel

APG

Zhejiang Wanchao

Global Electric Parking Brake Market Details Based on Product Category:

Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems

Cable-pull Systems

Global Electric Parking Brake Market Details Based On Key Product Applications:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Electric Parking Brake Market Details Based On Regions

Electric Parking Brake Market in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe Electric Parking Brake Market(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Electric Parking Brake Market in Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and South-east Asia).

Latin America Electric Parking Brake Market, Middle and Africa.

The first part of the report portrays the information related to the basic Electric Parking Brake introduction, key market players, their company profiles, sales ratio, demand and supply volume, Electric Parking Brake market gains during 2018 and 2019. The second part of the Electric Parking Brake report extracts more details stating the sales revenue of each Electric Parking Brake industry player, the business strategies followed by them. The third part of the report displays the competitive scenario of all the Electric Parking Brake market players on basis of the revenue gains.

The fourth part of the report enlists the Electric Parking Brake details based on key producing regions and Electric Parking Brake market gains during the period from 2015 to 2019. Fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth part of the Electric Parking Brake report enlists the major countries within the regions and the Electric Parking Brake revenue generated during the period from 2012 to 2017. Tenth and eleventh part of the Electric Parking Brake report mentions the variety of Electric Parking Brake product applications, Electric Parking Brake statistics during 2015 to 2019.

Part number twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen provides information regarding the futuristic Electric Parking Brake market trends expected during the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, Electric Parking Brake marketing strategies, Electric Parking Brake market vendors, facts and figures of the Electric Parking Brake market and vital Electric Parking Brake business conclusion along with data collection sources and appendix.

